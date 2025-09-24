Aberdeen’s fifth successive league game without a goal has left some Dons fans pondering if Jimmy Thelin’s time in charge at Pittodrie has come to a premature end.
His side sat bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a 2-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday night, they have picked up just one point from their opening five games, with Swedish boss admitted that Tuesday night’s dismal defeat to Dundee United leaves Aberdeen feeling ‘rock bottom’, just four months on from the club’s memorable Scottish Cup win over Celtic.
While the immediate focus will be on getting a result against Motherwell at Fir Park at the weekend, there’s no doubt that their form has many predicting a change in direction, with the hope that a new manager can drag them out of the mire and make them challengers once again.
Numerous names have entered the frame over the past 48 hours, with the pressure ramped up on Thelin, but who do the bookies feel will get the gig should Aberdeen opt to part ways with their head coach?
Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Aberdeen manager.*
*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.
