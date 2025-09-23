Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen have hit 'rock bottom' as beleaguered boss finds Tannadice ally

Dons continue to be winless and goalless after Tannadice reversal

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin feared his side were on a hiding to nothing against Jimmy Thelin’s toiling Aberdeen as he expressed sympathy with his opposite man’s plight.

Goodwin knows exactly how Thelin is feeling. He endured the same chants from opposition fans while he was with Aberdeen. The home supporters mercilessly sang “Sacked in the morning!” at Thelin as Dundee United enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Aberdeen, who have still to score in the league this season and remain in bottom place.

“I know what the man is going through and I sympathise with any manager that finds themselves that situation,” said Goodwin, whose side are now third in the league. “We were all talking about Hibs and David Gray around October and November last year when they were bottom of the table. David found a way to get a tune out of the team and they were the third best team in the country last season.

“Aberdeen have invested well, they spent a fortune in the summer, and that’s why I was a little bit nervous coming into this game to be honest because the run can’t continue with the quality they have. We were on a bit of a hiding to nothing because everyone as expecting to win but when you are playing quality opposition, that doesn’t always happen. But I’m sure Jimmy will respect that my concern isn’t Aberdeen.”

Despite the sense it has to end sooner or later, Aberdeen’s horror run is continuing. Their season does not get any easier with a trip to Fir Park to play in-form Motherwell coming up on Saturday. Thelin announced that his side have now reached “rock bottom” and they have nothing to lose this weekend. The manager and his players spent some significant time applauding the away fans at the end as they very deliberately showed they were prepared to accept the criticism that was coming their way.

What Thelin had to say

“You see the frustration and anger among the fans,” said Thelin. “They are fans of Aberdeen Football Club and right now we have one point and no goals so far this season. We have big expectations and higher goals than where we are right now. So we feel the same. We feel anger, we feel frustration. But the only way to fix it is to step up and do much, much better on Saturday. We can’t hide.”

The Swede described his team as “quite stiff” due to the nervousness and pressure that is building as the goalless run goes on. He singled out Stuart Armstrong as one of those who is trying his best to lead the team out of the mire. Club skipper Graeme Shinnie was dropped for this outing and did not even make an appearance off the bench. Thelin explained that the midfielder was being rested for Saturday and the game had "taken a different direction" by the time he might have thought about putting him on. Leighton Clarkson, who was also absent, had been the "21st player" in the squad. Again, he will be needed for the weekend, he stressed.

“We saw Stuart Armstrong,” Thelin added. “He wanted the ball, he used his experience. If he missed a pass, he takes the ball again and finds his composure.

“On Saturday, we have nothing to lose and everything to win,” he added. “We have to step out and find the answer. As a staff and manager we have to find the answer really quickly now, because the game is on Saturday.”

Asked why a reaction was missing following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup, Thelin said that United’s goals arrived at difficult times – just before half time, and then five minutes into the second half. Aberdeen were always chasing the game.

“We can’t talk more now, we have to show our fans,” he accepted. “They are travelling, they are supporting. We get the frustration. We can’t say anything about that. It’s not good enough. Either you hide or you step out.