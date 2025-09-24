Aberdeen’s fifth successive league game without a goal has left some Dons fans pondering if Jimmy Thelin’s time in charge at Pittodrie has come to a premature end.

His side sat bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a 2-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday night, they have picked up just one point from their opening five games, with Swedish boss admitted that Tuesday night’s dismal defeat to Dundee United leaves Aberdeen feeling ‘rock bottom’, just four months on from the club’s memorable Scottish Cup win over Celtic.

While the immediate focus will be on getting a result against Motherwell at Fir Park at the weekend, there’s no doubt that their form has many predicting a change in direction, with the hope that a new manager can drag them out of the mire and make them challengers once again.

Numerous names have entered the frame over the past 48 hours, with the pressure ramped up on Thelin, but who do the bookies feel will get the gig should Aberdeen opt to part ways with their head coach?

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Aberdeen manager.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . David Martindale - 10/1 The long-serving Livingston boss is an outsider for the Aberdeen role, should Jimmy Thelin be removed from the position.

2 . Michael Skubala - 8/1 The Lincoln City boss has led his side to the top of EFL League One, and is garnering a reputation as one of England's best young coaches. Would he fancy crossing the border if the Pittodrie job became available?

3 . Billy McKinlay - 6/1 Currently the assistant manager at Everton, the ex-Scotland international midfielder has long worked alongside David Moyes at West Ham, Sunderland, and now the Toffees. He's an outside bet to be named the next Aberdeen boss, but would he want to be a manager in his own right and leave Moyes?