Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is under mounting pressure at Pittodrie after their poor start to the campaign. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is under mounting pressure at Pittodrie after their poor start to the campaign. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Next Aberdeen manager odds: Ex-Dundee, Hearts bosses and highly-rated Swede favourites for Pittodrie job

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 16:25 BST

Jimmy Thelin is under pressure following Aberdeen’s latest defeat to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this week.

Aberdeen’s fifth successive league game without a goal has left some Dons fans pondering if Jimmy Thelin’s time in charge at Pittodrie has come to a premature end.

His side sat bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a 2-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday night, they have picked up just one point from their opening five games, with Swedish boss admitted that Tuesday night’s dismal defeat to Dundee United leaves Aberdeen feeling ‘rock bottom’, just four months on from the club’s memorable Scottish Cup win over Celtic.

While the immediate focus will be on getting a result against Motherwell at Fir Park at the weekend, there’s no doubt that their form has many predicting a change in direction, with the hope that a new manager can drag them out of the mire and make them challengers once again.

Numerous names have entered the frame over the past 48 hours, with the pressure ramped up on Thelin, but who do the bookies feel will get the gig should Aberdeen opt to part ways with their head coach?

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Aberdeen manager.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

The long-serving Livingston boss is an outsider for the Aberdeen role, should Jimmy Thelin be removed from the position.

1. David Martindale - 10/1

The long-serving Livingston boss is an outsider for the Aberdeen role, should Jimmy Thelin be removed from the position. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Lincoln City boss has led his side to the top of EFL League One, and is garnering a reputation as one of England's best young coaches. Would he fancy crossing the border if the Pittodrie job became available?

2. Michael Skubala - 8/1

The Lincoln City boss has led his side to the top of EFL League One, and is garnering a reputation as one of England's best young coaches. Would he fancy crossing the border if the Pittodrie job became available? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Currently the assistant manager at Everton, the ex-Scotland international midfielder has long worked alongside David Moyes at West Ham, Sunderland, and now the Toffees. He's an outside bet to be named the next Aberdeen boss, but would he want to be a manager in his own right and leave Moyes?

3. Billy McKinlay - 6/1

Currently the assistant manager at Everton, the ex-Scotland international midfielder has long worked alongside David Moyes at West Ham, Sunderland, and now the Toffees. He's an outside bet to be named the next Aberdeen boss, but would he want to be a manager in his own right and leave Moyes? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Back-to-back promotions with Falkirk have resulted in McGlynn's reputation deservedly flourishing. But with the Bairns now back in the top flight, would he want to depart at this juncture? It feels unlikely.

4. John McGlynn - 5/1

Back-to-back promotions with Falkirk have resulted in McGlynn's reputation deservedly flourishing. But with the Bairns now back in the top flight, would he want to depart at this juncture? It feels unlikely. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AberdeenPittodrieHeartsDundee UnitedScottish Premiership
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice