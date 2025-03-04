Neil Lennon has say on Hibs revival, makes David Gray sack claim, and why Celtic will 'smell blood'

Lennon’s former clubs set for Scottish Cup quarter-final showdown

With a foot firmly planted in each camp, there’s nothing Neil Lennon would like more than a Celtic v Hibs Scottish Cup final.

The way both teams are going, it might have been the neutrals’ choice too. The two current best sides in the country must instead battle it out on Sunday to simply make the last four of the competition. There’s a lot else at stake too. In Celtic’s case, a precious treble. As for Hibs, they are seeking to extend their current unbeaten run to sixteen games and within sight of their longest-ever such sequence, which is 24 in 1942.

Adding more intrigue is the fact Hibs came out on top when the sides clashed as recently as two weekends ago. No wonder Lennon is relishing the rematch. It is hard to believe that many fans were calling for the former manager to be re-installed at Easter Road as recently as late November with Gray floundering.

Hibs head coach David Gray celebrates his side going ahead against Hearts on Sunday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The Hibs board were reported to be preparing to act and cut the cup final hero adrift. An ominous vote of confidence was issued in the middle of November and things still didn't improve. Not immediately at least. Gray remained on death row, with the board seeming set to sever ties at any time before a last-gasp 3-3 draw against Aberdeen changed the mood music.

Lennon reckons it very nearly ended stickily for Gray, his old skipper – maybe he knows something we don’t. “I think it was close though…,” he replied, when asked if directors deserved credit for sticking by their man. “I think we all know it was close.”

Lennon is nevertheless delighted with the way it turned out, despite what it meant for his own prospects of returning to football after his latest managerial post at Dinamo Bucharest was swiftly terminated in August. He’s been there and done that at Hibs of course. The 53-year-old is perfectly placed to assess Gray now that the manager has not only steadied the ship but enacted such a rapid turnaround in fortunes.

“The first two years at Hibs were some of the most enjoyable in my career,” Lennon said. “Getting them up and into the semi-final of the cup - we lost to Aberdeen that year and then had a great season. First season back, I think we ended up with almost 70 points. We played some great football.

“I'm seeing similarities now to what David's bringing to the club and the atmosphere around Easter Road. The place is absolutely jumping.”

Former Hibs manager Neil Lennon with David Gray during a Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden in 2017. | SNS Group

Lennon will always be welcome back at Easter Road. Such feelings are mutual. “When Hibs are going well, it's a fantastic club,” he said. “There's a DNA - I always think back to Tony Mowbray's team and the football that they played. That, for me, was something that I wanted to replicate. David's team is a little bit different. They can go back to front a little bit more. They're really well set up defensively.

“I always think when you're a Hibs manager, you tick off a few boxes,” Lennon added. “Win a derby, so he's won two. Beat the Old Firm, so he beat Celtic last week. Can you get a cup run? Can you finish top four? He's well on his way to achieving three out of the four anyway, that's for sure.”

It’s been a rollercoaster first few months as a permanent manager but throughout it all Gray has remained admirably constant. Never too high, never too low. His mantra? Catch the team in front. Although this weekend he can simplify this to beat the team in front of you.

“He's a good pro,” reflected Lennon, when asked about Gray the player. “Really good pro, well respected in the dressing room. Very professional. Good captain. I liked him a lot. But no, I wasn't sure he would go into management.”

Lennon’s been impressed after the initial misfiring start. “Not just with the way the team's playing and the tactical side of the game, which I think has been excellent, just the way he's handled himself in the media as well,” he said. “He's come through a real difficult time. He kept calm and stuck to the same mantra, and he's been proven right.”

Neil Lennon was promoting Premier Sports' live and exclusive coverage of Celtic v Hibernian on Sunday from 2.30pm on Premier Sports 1. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Even in the short time since the last eight draw was made optimism has increased among supporters that a shock result can be secured at Parkhead, with a 2-1 win over Celtic just two weekends ago having helped boost such hopes.

“Against Celtic last week they played a really brave high line, and I don't know how many times they've caught Celtic offside, which you don't see very often,” reflected Lennon. “There's a physicality about them which you saw second half against Hearts, where I thought, just by sheer will more than anything else, they took the game to Hearts and deserved a win.

“He (Gray) has rotated the squad really well, got players playing fantastically well. Nicky Cadden has been a revelation. They're in a really good place.”

So, too, of course are Celtic, despite the Easter Road setback. Lennon was the last but one manager to get Celtic over the line to a treble and they have another one very firmly in their sights. “With Rangers being out, going out of the competition early, Celtic will smell blood,” he said. “You'd like to think that.

“But on the flip side of that, all the other teams in the competition will be thinking, ‘I've got a chance to get to a final here’. So, Hibs will not lie down. Celtic will be firm favourites going into this, but you can't write Hibs off.”

