Hibs make huge call on David Gray's future after lengthy boardroom and Black Knight talks

Club releases statement saying they support manager despite being bottom of league

Hibs have given embattled head coach David Gray a vote of confidence despite the club sitting bottom of the Premiership, while stressing that results must improve after the international break.

The Easter Road club are currently propping up the league on eight points from 12 matches, the latest defeat being a 2-1 reversal by St Mirren at home on Saturday.

Spearheaded by owner Ian Gordon, the club's board was locked in talks over the weekend, with Black Knight FC - who hold a 25 per cent shareholding in the club and had their own thoughts on a management team after the departure of Nick Montgomery as head coach in May - playing a major role in discussions.

However, all parties have decided to give Gray, who was only appointed in June, more time to turn the ailing team's fortunes around - although he is “under pressure to deliver”.

Hibs are at Dundee when the Premiership reconvenes on Saturday, November 23, with Gray now tasked with lifting his morale-sapped and out-of-form squad for their trip to Dens Park. Hibs have only won one league match all season, but remain just four points off seventh place, which is currently occupied by the Dees.

Hibs have only won once under David Gray in the league this season. | SNS Group

After that match, Hibs host Aberdeen on Tuesday, November 26 before a trip to Fir Park to play Motherwell on November 30.

An update from Hibs’ board of directors on Monday evening read: "We are disappointed with the poor start to our current season like all Hibernian FC supporters.

“Following the weekend’s result, we have held discussions as a group addressing how we move forward.

“We continue to work tirelessly in our quest to improve our performance and achieve the results we need on the pitch.

“Through this challenging time, we support our head coach David Gray and his management team. All departments are under pressure to deliver.

“We recognise that this is a hard time for our supporters, and we know we can do better. Together, with Black Knight Football, we are working hard to make that happen.”

Gray was named as Hibs head coach at the end of last season following a third stint as caretaker manager following the sacking of Montgomery. The 36-year-old, who scored the winning goal for Hibs in the 2016 Scottish Cup final and captained the capital club with distinction for seven years, was asked after the St Mirren defeat if he feared losing his job and admitted that he understood the pressure he is under.

“I don't think worried or scared is the right way I feel about it," Gray said on Saturday. "I fully understand the noise and rightly so, justifiably so, because of the situation we're in, where this club is at the moment.

Some Hibs fans have turned on chief executive Ben Kensell and sporting director Malky Mackay. | SNS Group

“We've talked a lot about it being a new squad and I could come up with 101 excuses, but where we find ourselves isn't good enough. And I know it's something I've said now for a number of weeks because of where we are.

“One thing I do know is until someone tells me differently, I'm going to try as hard as I can. I will continue to work as hard as I possibly can because no one's more frustrated than me. I also know what's in the group and what we can be."