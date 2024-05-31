'My leg was basically disabled': Ross McCrorie opens up on horrific battle with osteomyelitis as Euro 2024 door opens

The right wing-back is now fully fit and in reckoning for Scotland opener after virus sidelined him for months

If Scotland manager Steve Clarke is seeking players with resilience and fortitude in his team to face Germany in the Euro 2024 opener, he will look no further than Ross McCrorie.

What a time of it the Bristol City 26-year-old has endured in his first season in the English Championship. A summer signing from Aberdeen, McCrorie played one friendly last summer against Swindon Town – and was not seen again until mid-January. The ex-Rangers youngster was struck down by a bone infection called osteomyelitis, which caused stabbing pain in his leg and left the player wondering when he would next be back on a football pitch.

The timing was so inopportune for McCrorie. Desperate to make an impression on then Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson, he had also just forced himself into the Scotland set-up on the back of his performances at Pittodrie. It is an absolute credit to him that he is now in the provisional 28-man Scotland squad for the European Championships. No doubt a beneficiary of injuries to regular right wing-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, McCrorie is competing with Celtic duo Anthony Ralston and James Forrest to occupy that spot when Scotland take on Germany in the tournament opener a week on Friday.

McCrorie has been a regular for Bristol City since January in the English Championship.

McCrorie was open and candid on his battle with a debilitating virus. “I was diagnosed with a bone infection, osteomyelitis, at the start of the season,” he explained. “I was out for six, seven months. For me it was a turbulent time, really traumatic. For the first two months it was just excruciating pain. It was a constant stabbing pain and I was just popping pills. I couldn’t move my leg, my left leg was basically disabled. I couldn’t get my socks on. So it was two months of testing and I was in a lot of pain during that period.

“We finally got to the bottom of it and I needed an operation to basically cut out the infection. It was intrusive, they had to come in the side and go through some muscles to get to the bone. I had to have a bone shaved down and it was awkward because the infection was so deep in my pelvis. After that we had to rebuild my whole left side.

“To get myself back through the rehab I really need to hand it to the staff at Bristol City. They’ve got me back in time. It’s such a relief. The surgeons left me with a meaty scar, but I can’t thank them enough.”

McCrorie returned to action for Bristol City in mid-January, coming on as a substitute with 16 minutes to go away at Preston. Pearson had since departed Ashton Gate, replaced by Liam Manning. The new manager had full faith in former Dons man, though. Three days after his senior debut for City, Manning started McCrorie in an FA Cup tie against West Ham in a 1-0 win. He has only missed one match since as City finished the season in 11th place and was a picture of health at Hampden as he spoke to the media.

Ross McCrorie has yet to be capped by Scotland but could start in the Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

It wasn’t always like this for McCrorie. “At the time I never knew how serious it was, I was in a lot of pain,” he continued. “You are worried about what they tell you next. I was in a hotel for the first six weeks of moving to Bristol and this all happened three weeks after the last Scotland camp last summer. It was just bad luck, it could happen to anyone I was told.

“It was difficult, I didn’t know what was going to happen, when I was going to be back and I was stuck in this hotel. Once we got to the bottom of it I thought the season would be a write off. I was told I wouldn’t walk for six weeks but I was walking within five days. I wasn’t supposed to be back playing until March. So to be back by January was a credit to the work they did with me.

“I just worked my socks off everyday. My focus was always on Bristol and then whatever came after was a bonus. I managed to get 20-odd games in the second half of the season and I was really happy with that because at one point I didn’t know if I’d play again that season. Having been involved last summer, the Euros were at the back of my mind, I’m not going to lie.”

McCrorie had his own personal motivator in team-mate Tommy Conway, currently in the Scotland Under-21 squad. Both men were eyeing up the senior squad. “I had wee Tommy Conway next to me on the bikes, he was out for about 12 weeks, he’s shouting about the Euros, kidding on,” smiled McCrorie. “It’s wee things like that. That was definitely one of my motivations to get back playing as quickly as possible.

McCrorie left Aberdeen last summer to join Bristol City.

“Aaron and Nathan have been top performers for Scotland, especially in this campaign. Hopefully they get back from injury and get themselves fit. It’s an opportunity for me and I’m grateful to be able to get back playing in good shape. I’ve played since January and only missed one game. I’ve not had niggles or anything. I’m in good shape.”

McCrorie is yet to be capped by Scotland but all being well, that will change next week. Scotland are in Faro to face Gibraltar on Monday before facing Finland at Hampden on Friday. While Ralston has been a more regular fixture in the squad under Steve Clarke, McCrorie has more miles on the clock in 2024 given that Ralston plays second fiddle to Alistair Johnston at club level. It is not inconceivable that McCrorie could jump ahead of his Celtic counterpart. He is trying not to think too much of the opener in Munich. “As a footballer you are taking everything in your stride,” he said. “We've got different targets in training. Right now it's about getting tactics from the gaffer. We've got two friendlies coming up so they are the focus to start with, make sure we perform to high level, implement the tactics the gaffer wants. And when it comes to Germany the week before, the focus is on that.”

In his earlier years, McCrorie was utilised as a defensive midfielder and a centre-half as well as right-back. From a young age, some had him earmarked as a future Scotland captain. His move to the English Championship took longer than anticipated to take off but he is now comfortable and happy in his surroundings. “I've played right wing-back all season at Bristol City. The last few years I've been right-back/right wing-back at Aberdeen and Bristol City so it's nothing new for me,” he added. “Tactically-wise I've come on a hell of a lot under Nigel Pearson and Liam Manning. The quality down in the Championship, it can only make you a better player. I'm playing against top players two-to-three times per week. Just racking up the games makes you better.”