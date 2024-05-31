Cleverley’s last-day decision was of benefit to club and country

From the moment he was thrown in for his debut for Hibs against Rangers at Ibrox by Neil Lennon, Ryan Porteous has relished being in the thick of the action. Preferring to sit on the sidelines is an alien concept to him.

Nevertheless, he was happy – and yes, he was looking happy – to be excluded from Watford’s trip to face Middlesbrough earlier this month. It was the last league match of the season and Porteous would normally have been keen to play an active part as he wrapped up his first full season in English football. Although the fact he was on 13 yellow cards and one more would mean missing the start of next season might have been a factor, new manager Tom Cleverley knew there was no sense risking Porteous ahead of such a significant summer for the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender was particularly grateful since Cleverly is a 13-times capped former England international. He might not be expected to be in a hurry to do Scotland manager Steve Clarke any favours. Perhaps Sir Alex Ferguson, who handed Cleverley his debut at Manchester United, had a word. “[Tom] Cleverley gave me the last game off in preparation for this,” revealed Porteous, having reported fit and healthy on the first day of Scotland's Euro 2024 camp. “He has been brilliant (since coming in).”

Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney during a Scotland National Team training session at Lesser Hampden on Thursday.

Only 34-years-old, Cleverley, who was forced to retire 12 months ago due to injury, is still alert to the ambitions of his players. He was one of them recently enough, and was put on standby by England manager Roy Hodgson ahead of the 2014 World Cup. Cleverley knew it was pointless risking harming Porteous’ dream of involvement at a major finals in what was a fairly meaningless fixture between two teams untroubled by play-off concerns – Middlesbrough finished eighth, Watford 15th. The defender was left at home, as was Georgian team-mate Giorgi Chakvetadze, who is also set for a maiden appearance at a major finals.

Porteous is relishing the prospect of lining up against Germany in the opening game after a remarkable rise in his fortunes. Three years ago he was one of the lucky ones who had tickets to watch Scotland take on England at Wembley in the second group match at Euro 2020. “I was down there with some mates and family,” he revealed. "I was in amongst the crowd, which was brilliant. We got a good result that night at Wembley and the Tartan Army were loving it. Hopefully we can do that again in Germany. We know we can get big results.”

The key, he says, is to stay humble. He was aware of the comment generated by the ostentatious arrival of some French players at Les Blues’ HQ at Clairefontaine this week as they begin preparations for the Euros. Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, for example, made his entrance in Cuban-heeled boots while clutching a Louis Vuitton bag. It’s fair to say the look might have turned heads in Dalkeith, Porteous’ hometown. Scotland players were slightly less extravagantly attired when they arrived for Scotland duty