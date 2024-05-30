Carver says call to leave two players at home will be made ‘for the benefit of group’

John Carver expects Steve Clarke will be left with the toughest decision of his reign as he provided a positive update on Scotland’s injury situation following the first day of pre-Euro 2024 training.

Clarke must cut two players from the 28-man squad by the end of next week – and assistant manager Carver does not anticipate the choice being made any easier due to injury drop-outs. Liverpool teenager Ben Doak was one of four players – Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay and John Souttar were the others – who did not take part in a full training session on Thursday. This was due to precautionary measures, reported Carver - Souttar and McTominay worked with a fitness coach later. "Everyone is on target and fit and ready to go," he stressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McKenna was the only other absentee – he won’t join up with the squad until after a Europa Conference League play off between FC Copenhagen, where he is on loan, and Randers tonight. “It is going to be hard because Steve is very loyal, he will find it difficult – we all will,” said Carver. “We will discuss it but we will do whatever we think is best for the group and we won’t take a chance. I am sure of that. But like I say we will have to wait and see after the Finland group. Hopefully we won’t have any more call-offs and I think if I am being honest it is probably better for us if we do have to make that hard decision because then everyone who is here now is in good condition and fit for the tournament. That is what we are looking for."

The Scotland squad trains in Glasgow ahead of facing Gibraltar on Monday.

The Euro 2024 camp began amid high security in Glasgow, although these measures were in place due to the women team's Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel, which is being played behind closed doors tonight. The men’s squad gathering – the first boots on session since Clarke named his provisional squad last week – at next door’s Lesser Hampden attracted interested fans and well-wishers rather than protest groups on a warm day in Glasgow.

The only disappointment was Doak’s absence from full training as his return from a knee injury sustained late last year at Liverpool continues to be managed. Although the teenage forward might struggle for game time in Monday’s trip to Faro to face Gibraltar, Doak– a surprise call-up by Clarke – could make his debut v Finland at Hampden next Friday night. The extent of Doak’s on-field involvement at Euro 2024 remains to be seen. But Carver stressed that nothing, not even lining up against Germany in the opening game, would faze a player whose nerveless disposition has already been noted.

“If he has to start or has to come on, whatever it is, I don't think anything will faze him, I really don't,” said Carver. I've seen him play in a few games and he's a player who doesn't look as if he gets nervous, which is a good thing because when you play for big clubs, a big fanbase, it can add some extra pressure. He seems to be able to deal with it."