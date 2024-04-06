O’Riley: Transfer talk got to me

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley admits that January transfer speculation affected his performances. The Dane was subject of a failed bid from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid and speaking on the eve of the Premiership champions’ trip to Ibrox on Sunday, O’Riley confessed: “If I'm being completely honest, the first two or three games after the transfer window mentally it was a slight challenge because I felt somewhat a bit of added pressure on my shoulders, just slightly. But then I realised I didn't really know why I was putting extra pressure on myself. I didn't really need to change anything. I kind of came away from that and focused on what I bring to the team it clicked back into place again. Each season, regardless of it going well it will still pose a different challenge. Of course bids are great but it could still potentially be a negative thing if you don't see it from the right way as well so another thing to learn going forwards.”

Matt O'Riley was wanted by Atletico Madrid earlier in the seaaon.

Rangers in a good place

Connor Goldson claims there is “a lot of happy boys” in the Rangers dressing room as they look to strike a cinch Premiership title blow against leaders Celtic on Sunday. The Light Blues go into the game at Ibrox one point behind the Hoops but with a game in hand against Dundee away. Philippe Clement’s side have taken 30 points from 33 since losing 2-1 to Celtic at Parkhead in December and defender Goldson believes confidence is high. He said: “I think we are in a good place, we have been on a good run of form over the last few months. The manager has been here now for a longer period of time and the boys are settled with that and learning from him every day has been good. The group has come together more as a whole group, a lot of players have been used over this period and there are a lot of happy boys in there. We just need to continue what we have been doing, work hard every single day and hopefully that gets us to where we want to be. Obviously we go into it treating it as a must-win game but at the same time, I still think it is not going to decide anything.”

Maolida is a Hibs inspiration

Myziane Maolida has been in good form for Hibs.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery believes Myziane Maolida is more than deserving of the Premiership player of the month award for March and says he is an “inspiration” for doing so well while fasting for Ramadan. The Comorian, who is on loan from Hertha Berlin, scored four goals in six matches last month and Montgomery said of the ex-Lyon man: “He’s more than deserving of the award. He’s scored some big goals for us. When I brought him to the club, I was under no illusions about his talent. He needed a home, needed fans to like him. He had a difficult start when I threw him in against Rangers at home. But I think that was a real wake-up call for him, because we needed to get him match fit. Within a couple of weeks, with his attitude and the way he trains, I knew he would be really important for us. He’s shown everybody. He’s also been fasting during Ramadan. That is a tough time for him, in terms of when he eats and when he drinks. But I think it’s been inspirational, the way he’s stuck to his faith. Not only has he done that, but he’s also come out as Player of the Month. He’s been not only a good signing for the club but for the league.”

Hearts star open to new deal

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark says he is open to extending his contract at Hearts. His current deal expires in 2025 and the Scotland stopper said: “I’m loving my football here at the minute. Personally I’m in a good space and the club’s in a good place. Hopefully I’ve got a busy summer coming up. If I can keep doing what I’ve been doing then we’ll see what happens. It could be a pretty hectic one but if there’s time for a sit down then it’s certainly something I’d be open to.”

Zander Clark, Kenneth Vargas and Calum Nieuwnhof during a Hearts press conference.

Leven takes it game at a time