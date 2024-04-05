Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he is comfortable with referee John Beaton being in charge of Sunday’s Old Firm derby with Rangers, despite his withering assessment of the official’s performance the last time he was involved in a Hoops match that led to the Parkhead boss picking up a suspension.

Rodgers was given a one-match touchline ban for his comments following the 2-0 defeat at Hearts last month after saying he had witnessed “incompetence” from match referee Don Robertson and Beaton, who was the BAR. Rodgers namechecked Beaton after a match in which he played a part in flagging up the incidents that led to the sending off of Yang Hyun-jun and then a penalty award against Tomoki Iwata. Rodgers, however, insisted he was “comfortable” with the choice of referee for a match that could go a long way to deciding the title race.

Rodgers said in his broadcast press conference: “These games are for the top referees and I’ve always said that John Beaton is one of the top referees in the country. He’s been allocated the game, I’m comfortable with that. He’s refereed games that have been there before. My point (after the Hearts defeat), like I said before, was for that one game. I wasn’t talking about John Beaton’s career as a referee. My gripe was on that day. They will feel they have to appoint someone who is experienced and John is one of the top, experienced referees in the country.”

Referee John Beaton will take charge of Sunday's Rangers v Celtic match.

Rodgers was asked if he expected Beaton to be under extra pressure because of the fallout and his response was: “Don’t know. Not interested. Only interested in Celtic.”