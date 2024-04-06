Zander Clark lets wife put Hearts and Scotland pressure into perspective - 'you’ve got two lives at risk'
Zander Clark believes the pressure of trying to keep hold of the Hearts goalkeeping jersey and secure a place in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad pales in comparison to the strain his wife works under.
The 31-year-old has spent the past few months knowing one false move between the sticks could cost him his Jambos place, with veteran Craig Gordon – previously first choice for both Hearts and Scotland – having returned to contention in December after a year out with a double leg break. If he were to drop out the Hearts team, it could also have a damaging effect on Clark’s hopes of going to the Euros, with Gordon, Norwich’s Angus Gunn and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly all vying for three goalkeeping slots in Steve Clarke’s squad.
The former St Johnstone stopper has been praised for the way he has handled having Hearts great Gordon breathing down his neck, but he explained that the pressure his wife Robyn is under in her day job as a midwife helps keep things in perspective. “I probably switch off from the pressure of my job when she comes in and explains how stressful her day has been,” he said. “We’ve got pressure internally and externally but when you’re on your own delivering a baby and you’ve got two lives at risk, I think that’s a lot more pressure than anything I will ever face in my life.
“Fair play to her, she loves it. I don’t think I would love it as much, having that pressure! I quite like the pressure we get from supporters, team-mates and obviously from yourself. I don’t think I could do what she does. That helps you realise we’re pretty lucky in terms of the type of pressure we get.”
Clark is delighted at how things have panned out for him after enduring some “dark days” at the start of last season when he declined the chance to stay at previous club St Johnstone and found himself effectively unemployed for four months until Hearts came in and offered him the chance to be Gordon’s deputy. Since taking the gloves from Gordon at the end of 2022, he has made more than 60 appearances for Hearts, while he won his first three Scotland caps last autumn. Clark has remained prominent in national team boss Clarke’s thoughts ahead of the Euros by keeping 14 clean sheets in 31 league matches this term as the Jambos have surged clear in third place in the cinch Premiership.
“It’s been an enjoyable season so far,” he said ahead of Saturday’s trip to St Mirren. “I’m playing football regularly, involved in the international set-up, and winning my first caps, but there’s still plenty of the season left to go and do some more and make it an even more memorable one. It was enjoyable to go away with Scotland again (last month) but it’s back to league business now and trying to make sure I keep my jersey at Hearts and also fight for my place (at the Euros) in the summer.”
