Scott McTominay - whose Manchester United future is shrouded in doubt - scores the opening goal v Spain in March. He scored twice in the 2-0 win. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Having been at the club for most of his life, the 26-year-old may be about to join the likes of David de Gea out of the Old Trafford door, with Scotland manager Steve Clarke one of a number of interested onlookers.

McTominay might not wish to test the theory that the only way is down from Manchester United. He has fought off the challenge of the likes of Donny van de Beek and Fred for a midfield place in the recent past. He made as many as 39 appearances last season either off the bench or from the start. These are not the stats of an outcast.

He has the right to believe he has a future at the club. One doesn't take the decision to leave Manchester United lightly. It has, however, been reported that the club have decided to listen to offers for a player who has turned into a tour de force goalscorer in recent matches for Scotland. But Manchester United cannot force him out even if they want to. He is still under contract after all. They can, however, simply not play him, which is where Scotland come into the equation.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been linked heavily with Newcastle - but also Celtic.

It will be interesting to see whether McTominay features against Lyon today when Manchester United take on Lyon at Murrayfield in a friendly. Ordinarily it would almost be written in the no doubt extensive and remunerative contract that United must play their sole Scotland player in Edinburgh – should he still be on the payroll by the time the game comes around.

McTominay has featured heavily in the pre-match publicity and remains at the club despite speculation linking him with West Ham United, who have money to burn after the sale of Declan Rice for a British record transfer fee of £105m. As with all of those United players involved in international matches at the tail end of last season, McTominay only returned for pre-season training last weekend, hence why he was free to participate in the Scottish Open pro-am event at the Renaissance course in East Lothian last week. It's possible it might not prove the only time this summer where he has switched clubs.

Clarke will be following the situation closely, likewise with Kieran Tierney at Arsenal. Indeed, it’s very possible he has spoken to the pair privately regarding their options, particularly in such a crucial international season.

Tierney can ill-afford another season as an auxiliary player, not when there is a very strong possibility there will be a European Championship finals at the end of it. It’s looking ever more unlikely that will be allowed to happen. Not at Arsenal, at any rate. Tierney’s chances of establishing himself in the first team have not improved following the purchase last mid-season of Jakub Kiwior, the versatile Polish defender who can play at left-back as well in central defence. Of course, Oleksandr Zinchenko remains the greatest impediment to Tierney's Arsenal prospects, as he was last season.

Che Adams suffered relegation from the top-flight of England last summer.

However unfathomable it might seem to the Tartan Army, who rate him as perhaps Scotland’s most valuable player, there is a definite feeling that Tierney’s time is up at Arsenal. Newcastle United have been long credited to have an interest in Tierney and that would seem an attractive destination. They are a team on the up, with Champions League group football to look forward to in the autumn.

But Celtic have that too. There’s little doubt about where Tierney will be heading if he was making the decision with heart alone. Buying Tierney back might be unrealistic but a season-long loan move has been mooted. One might suggest that this would suit Celtic and Tierney more than it would suit Arsenal, who would prefer to simply cash in on a player who has three years left of his contract after signing an extension in 2021.

Moneyed Newcastle remain the most realistic option. Although he could not admit it publicly, it could well be the one Clarke prefers. As well as Champions League football, Tierney would – ideally, although this was said about his Arsenal move too – be playing week in, week out in one of Europe’s top five leagues. Even the more ardent Scot would have to admit that this bracket does not include the Scottish Premiership. It's arguable that Tierney would be selling himself short by returning to Celtic.

Clarke has other players to monitor this summer. Southampton pair Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong have reached career crossroads. Armstrong, who has spent six years on the south coast since joining from Celtic, is said to be interesting Serie A side Torino. It would not be a surprise if he jumped at the chance. Not only have Southampton been relegated, but he’s someone who views his football career as a journey of personal fulfilment as much as a money-making exercise.

Adams, meanwhile, has been the subject of interest in clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League. The fee quoted has been around £15m, which would take him beyond the budget of a club that could really do with him: Rangers.

The Ibrox club have instead turned to less expensive players such as Cyril Dessers and Sam Lammers, both of whom have joined from Serie A. In terms of Scotland, Clarke might prefer Adams stays where he is. At least he will be playing – and hopefully scoring – regularly in the second tier in England with Germany ‘24 hoving into view.