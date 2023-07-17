Scottish transfers: Aberdeen eye Dadia, Celtic Tierney chat, Rangers duo latest, McCoist could be on move

Kieran Tierney dominates the Scottish transfer wrap today following comments from Brendan Rodgers on his future, while Aberdeen close in on a defender, Rangers’ chase for Jose Cifuentes continues and Hearts are set to sign a midfielder.

Aberdeen are said to be closing in on a move for Israeli defender Or Dadia.

We take a look at the some of the top transfer stories in Scotland and beyond …

‘Never say never’ on Tierney to Celtic

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will not close the door on a potential return for Scotland defender Kieran Tierney. The 26-year-old played under Rodgers during the manager’s first spell at Celtic Park but is now out of favour at Arsenal and is expected to leave this summer, with Newcastle mooted as a likely destination. However, a loan return to the Scottish champions is not totally out of the question. “There have been lots of players linked with here with me coming back," Rodgers said. "All I know is Kieran is like myself – we loved our time here. When I spoke to him down the road in the Premier League, every time we met up all we talked about was Celtic. He’s a Celtic man but he’s at a fantastic club in Arsenal. You can just never say never in football. Who knows what might happen? We wouldn’t be able to buy Kieran for £25m-£30m, that’s for sure, or the figures I see bandied about. I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t be able to pay the huge salary he’s on. However, one can never tell.”

Dons close in on new right-back

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is looking to reinforce the right side of his defence and, according to reports, is close to landing Israeli internationalist Or Dadia from Hapoel Be’er Sheva. The 26-year-old, who has been capped once by his country, would compete with Nicky Devlin for the right-back slot and is expected to arrive initially on a season-long loan, with an option-to-buy claimed to be in the region of £400,000. Robson hinted last week that Aberdeen would continue to be active in the transfer market following the arrivals of Ross Doohan, Devlin, Rhys Williams, Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson and Ester Sokler.

Hearts on verge of Nieuwenhof signing

Hearts have agreed a deal for Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof. The 22-year-old has been one of WSW’s key performers over the past year and despite being offered a bumper deal to remain in the A-League, the Australia Under-23 internationalist is set to try his hand in Europe with the Jambos. The transfer is at an advanced stage, with just formalities to be agreed.

Another twist in Cifuentes Rangers saga

The protracted transfer saga between Rangers and Jose Cifuentes continues, with the Daily Record reporting that the Ibrox club have resumed talks with LAFC over the Ecuadorian midfielder. Cifuentes’ contract with the American outfit expires at the end of the year and now that the MLS is in the midst of a one-month shutdown, discussions between the two parties are back on. There remains confidence from within Ibrox that they will be able to land their man.

Feyenoord reluctant to let Danilo leave immediately

Rangers have also been linked with Feyenoord forward Danilo, but there are reports this morning that the Dutch outfit are not prepared to let him leave immediately. Feyenoord manager Arne Slot wants to bring in replacements before he sanctions any exit for the Brazilian and Rangers may need to play a waiting game, according to the Daily Record. Rangers still have good options in forward areas ahead of the season beginning, with Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Abdallah Sima, Fashion Sakala and Kemar Roofe all in the building.

McCoist set for big move?

It may not be a development on the pitch, but one of the game’s most loved summarisers in Ally McCoist could land a big move to TNT Sports. The broadcaster – who is taking over from BT Sport in the UK – is supposedly being lined up for a gig alongside Laura Woods to head up their football coverage. The former Scotland and Rangers forward is extremely popular with supporters and the Daily Mail says that his partnership with Woods is close to being agreed.

McTominay could leave Old Trafford

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay could be sold by Manchester United this summer to fund incomings, according to the Metro. The 26-year-old, who is a vital part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland set-up, has spent his whole career at Old Trafford but is not a first-team regular. There would be no shortage of suitors should he be made available for an exit.

And away from Scottish football …