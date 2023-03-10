Manchester United star 'not good enough for Celtic' but surprise move to Rangers a 'possibility'

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker believes Scott McTominay needs to leave the club in the summer – but he doesn’t feel he is good enough to play for Celtic.

The Scotland ace has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, starting just 12 matches this season. He has a contract until 2025 but Parker believes he “can’t continue” at United in what is a strong view from the former full-back. He said the 26-year-old is “is not good enough to play for a top side”.

McTominay, he thinks, should be wanting to play as many games as he can with a move to Ibrox an option. “I think it could be a possibility for him to go to Rangers," Parker told MyBettingSites. “He is not good enough to play for Celtic. There is no way he would be able to play regularly for Celtic in the way they play. He will have a better chance of playing if he moves to Rangers.

“But it's a big decision for him to leave Man United. But he has to do it because right now he is also playing jeopardy with his spot in the national team. He can be a sub for Man United but if he got anything about himself he wants to play as many games as possible. Right now his career isn't something to write about and he needs to show that he is hungry enough to get a decent career. I expect that he wants to leave Man United to show that he is a good player.”