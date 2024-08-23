Raith set to appoint Ian Murray successor

Raith Rovers are closing in on the appointment of David Healy as their new manager.

The Scotsman understands that the Kirkcaldy side have agreed personal terms with the former Rangers and Northern Ireland striker with negotiations set to take place over a compensation package with his current club Linfield.

Raith have been on the hunt for a new boss since taking the decision to sack Ian Murray on August 4, just one match into the new Scottish Championship season.

Murray guided Raith to a second-placed finish last term, finishing six points behind title winners Dundee United, but missed out on promotion after a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final. However, after a 1-0 defeat to Airdrie on the opening day of the new league campaign, and on the back of a failure to reach the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup, Rovers decided a change of manager was required.

A number of candidates have been approached over the job including Ayr United's Scott Brown, Aberdeen assistant Peter Leven and Celtic B team coach Darren O'Dea.

However, the Rovers hierarchy are now homing in on Northern Ireland's record goalscorer and are confident the deal can be completed. Healy, 45, has led Linfield to five Irish Premiership titles since taking the reins in 2015 and has also led the side in Europe.

Last week, Healy was linked with the Preston North End vacancy after they sacked Ryan Lowe just one game into the season. "I have a job to do at Linfield," was Healy's response to the speculation before Paul Heckingbottom was named as the new boss at Deepdale.

Raith will have technical director John Potter and assistant coach Colin Cameron at the helm for the trip to Ayr United on Saturday but hope to have Healy in place in time for the upcoming match against Livingston at Stark’s Park on August 31.