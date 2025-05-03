Scott McTominay and Napoli take another step closer to immortality as Billy Gilmour plays role
Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour have moved another step closer to becoming the first Scots to win the Serie A title.
Their Napoli team ground out a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Lecce to remain top of the table on Saturday. McTominay played the full 90 minutes at the Stadio Via del Mare, while Gilmour was introduced off the bench on 54 minutes.
Napoli controlled much of the fixture but had to rely on Giacomo Raspadori's 23rd-minute goal to secure all three points as McTominay's three-match scoring streak came to an end.
The Scotland midfielder had netted five times in his previous three appearances to take his league tally for the season to 11, surpassing the 10 goals scored by Denis Law for Torino in 1961-62 to set a new record for the highest scoring Scot in a single Serie A season.
The result put Napoli six points clear of Inter Milan but the gap was reduced to three again when Inter defeated Hellas Verona 1-0 in the San Siro in the evening game.
Kristjan Asllani scored the only goal of that match from the penalty spot as Inter recovered from back-to-back defeats to Bologna and Roma that allowed Napoli to leapfrog them at the top of the table.
There are three rounds of fixtures remaining in the race for the Scudetto with Napoli requiring two wins and a draw to clinch their second championship in three years, and fourth overall.
Meanwhile, in La Liga, Oli McBurnie was on target but was unable to prevent Las Palmas from slipping to a damaging 3-2 defeat at home to Valencia which leaves the Gran Canaria outfit three points adrift in the battle to avoid relegation.
The strike was McBurnie’s third in his last five appearances after waiting 26 matches for his first goal in Spain’s top flight. His Scottish team-mate Scott McKenna missed the match with an injury. Las Palmas have only four matches remaining to salvage their La Liga status.
