Both Leeds United and Southampton will be hoping for an instant return to the Premier League when they face off in the EFL Championship play off final.

Billed as the most lucrative game in English football, the EFL Championship play off final takes place under the Wembley arch this weekend as Daniel Farke’s Leeds United battle Russell Martin’s Southampton for a place in the English Premier League.

Both relegated from the top tier last year, the duo will be hoping to join Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the promised land of the Premier League with the margins set to be extremely tight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each side progressed to the final with comprehensive play off semi final second legs wins, as Leeds demolished Norwich City 4-0 at Elland Road and Southampton overcame West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at St. Mary’s. With both teams in confident mood, a mouth-watering final is expected in London.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game at Wembley:

What time is Leeds vs Southampton? Who is the referee for the EFL Championship play-off final?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Sunday May 26, 3pm

Referee: John Brooks

Assistant Referees: Simon Bennett, Daniel Robathan

Fourth Official: Tony Harrington

VAR official: Jarred Gillett

As has been the case now for a couple of seasons, the EFL Championship play off final will have VAR in use. English Premier League referee Jarred Gillett will be in charge of the technology for the clash between the sides.

Leeds vs Southampton team news

Farke’s side are sweating on the fitness of a number of players ahead of the EFL Championship play off final. Both Darko Gyabi (groin) and Pascal Struijk (groin) are almost certainly out of the showcase game.

Patrick Bamford (knee) and Sam Byram (hip) are also also doubts after the pair missed the 4-0 win over Norwich City last week. Scotland international and Whites captain Liam Cooper is fit but is not expected to start at Wembley.

As for Southampton, Tartan Army midfielder Stuart Armstrong is out of the game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury in order to be fit for Euro 2024. The club have confirmed that both Che Adams and Ross Stewart are available for selection though, despite their recent injuries.

Ryan Fraser is expected to be available despite taking a knock against West Bromwich Albion last week.

How can I watch Leeds vs Southampton? TV Details

The game is being screened live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with the programme scheduled to begin at 2pm, live from Wembley Stadium.

You can also stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds vs Southampton latest odds

Leeds are the slight favourites to win the final, with odds of 6/5 to win the game. The Saints are priced at 21/10, with a draw in 90 minutes priced at 12/5..

Admittedly, it is hard to split the sides – do you think it will go to extra time? If so, Leeds are priced at 8/13 to win the game in extra time, while Martin’s team come in at 6/5.