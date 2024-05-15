Scotland striker Che Adams has been linked with a move to the English Premier League. Cr. Getty Images.

One of Scotland’s key players could be set for a move back to the English Premier League this summer.

Scotland striker Che Adams is set to depart Southampton on a free transfer this summer and move back to the English Premier League, according to reports.

The 27-year-old Saints forward has been in outstanding form for the promotion-chasing outfit ahead of this summer’s European Championships but will see his contract expire at the end of June and has long been expected to depart the club.

According to journalist Jacque Talbot, Adams is in ‘advanced discussions’ with Midlands outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers over a summer transfer after scoring 16 league goals for Russell Martin’s side this season.

The report claims talks between the striker’s representatives and Wolves are ‘said to be progressing positively’ in a move that would bring an end to his five year association with the Saints.

Capped 29 times by Scotland, the Leicester born forward is eligible via his maternal grandmother and opted to switch his allegiance to the Tartan Army in 2021. Adams played in all three of Scotland's group matches at the European Championships that same year and has been a vital part of the squad ever since.

Expected to be part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland Euro 2024 squad, Adams was been linked with a big money move to Everton last summer but opted to remain on the south coast and has made a huge impact this term as the club finished fourth in the English second tier.