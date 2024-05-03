The battle for promotion and relegation in the English Championship will be decided this week as the regular season comes to a close.

Leicester City have already secured their promotion back to the top flight, while Rotherham United have plummeted back to League One. Huddersfield Town are not yet mathematically relegated but require the miracle of a win and a huge goal swing to survive the drop.

However, one automatic promotion spot, one relegation place and the highly anticipated play off positions are still to be decided with plenty of former Rangers and Celtic stars likely to have a say in how the English second tier’s season concludes this weekend.

Astonishingly, a total a 15 players are still involved in the battle at the top and bottom of the English second tier and could play huge parts in future of their current clubs.

1 . George Edmundson - Ipswich Town The former Rangers centre-back could secure promotion to the English Premier League if his side can secure a point against Huddersfield Town tomorrow. It would cap a memorable second promotion on the spin for the ex-Gers defender.

2 . Dom Ball - Ipswich Town The Ipswich Town centre-back would secure promotion to the English Premier League alongside former Ger Edmundson with a draw against Huddersfield Town. Ball spent a year on loan at Ibrox during the 2015-2016 season.

3 . Mikey Johnston - West Bromwich Albion The Celtic loanee has been in outstanding form for the Baggies. He will be pivotal if they are to secure their play off berth against Preston North End tomorrow. Hull City sit two points behind them with a far inferior goal difference so West Brom are likely to need at only a draw to confirm their place in the EFL Championship play offs.