Scotland striker Che Adams 'eyed by duo' as Southampton future remains unclear

Scotland striker Che Adams is attracting interest from Wolves and Leeds United as his current contract at Southampton enters its final few months, according to reports.

The Saints forward, who has been capped 29 times by Scotland since 2021, has netted 14 goals in 39 appearances for the Saints this season as they bid to earn promotion back to the English Premier League. The 27-year-old has been at Southampton since 2019 after joining from Birmingham City in a deal worth £15 million and was heavily linked with a move away from St Mary’s earlier in the season. With no imminent agreement on a new deal, other English clubs are eyeing up a free-transfer move for Adams.

According to TEAMTalk, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is ready to rekindle his interest in Adams as he looks to add cut-price options to his squad. The Molineux outfit last month announced losses of £67m and are expected to act prudently in the transfer window this summer. They could, however, face competition from Leeds United, who are rivalling Southampton for promotion back to the Premier League.

Che Adams has scored five goals in 29 appearances for Scotland.