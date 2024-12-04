Jimmy Thelin refuses to change tune as Aberdeen boss makes 'strong team' claim after Celtic defeat
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was not changing his tune after his side suffered defeat at Pittodrie for the first time under him.
The measured Swede praised his team for pushing Celtic so hard in the 1-0 loss and stressed that he was still not minded to consult the league table. If he did, it would show his side trailing seven points behind Brendan Rodgers’ team, who have a game in hand. Aberdeen have now dropped ten points in their last four outings but now have consecutive home game games against St Johnstone and Hibs.
“We pushed it to the limit,” said Thelin. “We were competitive and looked a strong team. I’m happy with the performance but not the result.
“We showed real discipline and worked really hard. I think a draw would maybe have been a fair result because of the chances both teams created. I am proud of how the team competed as they showed real desire. There was a lot of effort out there and it was good to see our energy is back again after a few games. The games are so compact so we have to refocus on the game on Saturday and move on quickly.”
“I don’t think about how the league will end,” he added. “I don’t think about those kinds of things. I think about our performance, that’s what I focus on. It was good to see how Aberdeen Football Club showed ourselves as we want to create an identity of a strong team. I liked to see the players and the fans not giving up as we know we are strong late in games.”
He praised stand-in goalkeeper Ross Doohan, who helped keep Celtic at bay despite injuring himself in a collision with Kyogo Furuhashi early on. One save from a header from Celtic substitute Adam Idah was exceptional. “The knock looked really tough,” said Thelin. “It was amazing from him that he continued to play. We checked everything and he was okay to play. Ross came on at half-time against Hearts and did very well. And against Celtic it was a difficult game that requires a lot of concentration but Doohan did so well. I’m so proud of how he did.”
