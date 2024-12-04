Celtic manager on where Pittodrie victory leaves his team

Brendan Rodgers hailed Celtic’s persistence on what he described as a "horrendous night for football" as the Parkhead side asserted themselves at the top of the Premiership.

The Celtic manager watched Reo Hatate score a winner with 12 minutes left of a meeting that had been eagerly awaited. Sadly for the neutral, the meeting between first and second did not live up to expectations, due mostly to the appalling conditions. Wind and rain swirled around Pittodrie from start to finish with Celtic proving their mettle against the determined hosts.

“We had to showcase our attitude and mentality," said Rodgers. "You’re way up in the north of Scotland, the rain, the wind is pouring in, our supporters are stuck in a corner with no cover. We have to do it for them, do it for ourselves. The players showed a great mentality and a great bravery to still try to play how we want to play, and eventually we get a reward for that.”

Rodgers felt the victory was “deserved”. He added: “The conditions were awful for the players to play in, but I think by sticking to our principles and how we play, that's where the winning goal came from.

“The first half, we had comfort in the game, we took the ball through into the final third, but I think a couple of times we meant to make that final pass, but then the ball runs away and the wind takes it away. So we didn't quite make those passes at the end of our build-up play, and in our counter-pressing, we needed to close the space a wee bit quicker, because there were a couple of moments on the break...

“But the second half, we were much better. We dominated the game, controlled the game, anything that was played forward, we were there. It was just a case of sticking to how we play and what we know, and then obviously that's where the goal comes from – a fantastic team move, great pass by Greg Taylor and a wonderful finish (from Hatate).”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

On where it left Celtic, with just over a third of the season played, he said it was still far too early to tell. He did, though, concede that his team were currently in a very good place. “It’s still so early – 14 games,” said Rodgers. “But I think I said the other day that if we can get to seven points clear with a game in hand then we're in a really, really good place. But there’s still such a long, long way to go.”

He praised Taylor, whose assist played Hatate in, for his contribution and revealed he was brought on for tactical reasons in place of Alex Valle. “He (Valle) was on a booking and we just needed to be a little cleaner, because of how they were pressing,” he explained. “We wanted Greg's quality on the inside to come out. Alex was on a booking, he was playing more on the outside because he's dynamic, he wants to run. But our space was on the inside, so it was more tactical than injury. He is fine.”

He also made mention of his centre halves, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty, as well as goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Carter-Vickers and Trusty enjoyed fine games, with the former making a goal-saving block from Ester Sokler late on.