Celtic champions elect after goal fit to clinch title but neutrals left cheated by Aberdeen showdown

Top of the table clash ruined as spectacle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In decidedly unMay-like conditions Celtic posted a result that felt as if we had arrived at the business end of the season already. Their fans certainly believe so.

“We shall not be moved!” they sang at the end though that might have been a reference to the frostbite that had surely long set in. The weather was getting worse when Reo Hatate distinguished himself with some skill that was not in keeping with the rest of the game's output to secure all three points for Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors' defender Cameron Carter-Vickers deserves credit too for a late block to deny substitute Ester Sokler. Leighton Clarkson will also wonder ‘what if?’ after he screwed the ball wide following a late break. A point-a-piece might have been fair on a night when medals should have been awarded to all participants who braved the elements, including – indeed, chiefly – the supporters.

Celtic's Reo Hatate scores to seal a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The visitors left the happier, as they celebrated their side taking a seven-point lead in the championship race. Brendan Rodgers’ team also have a game in hand.

As for the neutral, we felt somewhat cheated. What a shame this top of the league clash wasn’t being played in May, or at any time when there was not incessant, driving rain and what felt like a force ten gale blowing in off the North Sea. No sensible review of the game can neglect to factor in the conditions and lament the impact they had on the entertainment value. The fact both these teams toiled in front of goal having scored in every league match to date said it all.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan was a large part of the reason why Celtic were kept at bay for so long. The ‘keeper, who started his career at Celtic, answered any pre-match doubts with a superb performance despite picking up a concerning looking knock early on following a clash with Kyogo Furuhashi. He touched a shot from Hatate past the post with 20 minutes left and then exceeded that with a thrilling dive to keep a header from Adam Idah out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNS Group

Despite the weather, the decibel-level was ratcheted right up for this meeting of first v second. Fireworks – officially ratified ones, from the pitch rather than fired indiscriminately from stands – exploded into the air and made a mockery of attempts to play this down as just another game, just another three points.

Something was always going to give – Celtic have a perfect record away from home domestically while Aberdeen have won very every match at Pittodrie under Jimmy Thelin. And give it did. Celtic look unstoppable. Taking maximum points from such a tricky fixture in such exacting circumstances looks very ominous indeed for their rivals, if Aberdeen - and Rangers - can still be termed as such.

While the game had been eagerly anticipated, there’s little players, whether in-form or otherwise, can do when faced with such wild conditions. It was an effort to keep the ball in play sometimes. Kyogo caught Doohan early on, after a through ball that had been carried on the wind. Suddenly all eyes were on the Aberdeen bench, where Tom Ritchie, recently of Bonnyrigg Rose was sitting. He has been recalled from his loan spell following Dimitar Mitov’s injury and was now sitting strapping on his gloves. Happily for Doohan, who is seeking to make the most of Mitov’s absence, he was able to continue. Kyogo, to be fair, stayed with him throughout as he was being treated and looked genuinely concerned.

Aberdeen physios and Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi check on an injured Ross Doohan. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The stoppage so soon after kick-off did not do the players’ muscles much good but they soon picked up the pace again, with the hosts threatening first. Duk looked to be in the mood and latched on to a long ball over Alex Valle from Sivert Heltne Nilsen before testing Kasper Schmeichel, who saved with his legs. Kevin Nisbet’s effort from the rebound was well wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a scrappy opening 45 minutes, though this was hardly unexpected. With Celtic forcing Aberdeen back the longer the half wore on. A series of corners just before the interval saw a header from Alistair Johnston cleared off the line by Jamie McGrath. On another occasion, Paulo Bernardo’s delivery from the corner flag flew straight in but the goal was quickly ruled out for a push on Doohan.