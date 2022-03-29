Women’s football in Scotland continues to grow each year and has seen huge strides taken this season.
The Scottish national team has played in front of around 6,000 fans for each qualifying game at Hampden Park, while Celtic Park, Tynecastle, Easter Road, Firhill and The Tony Macaroni Stadium have all hosted women’s domestic games throughout the season, with more big venues expected to come before the season ends in May.
Add into the mix that Scotland’s top tier now has three fully-professional women’s clubs and the outlook of the women’s game in Scotland has never been brighter.
And with more and more fans taking an interest in the SWPL and the league’s below, many are wondering if this weekend is the opportunity to take in a women’s football game for the first time.
However, if you are new to the SWPL or the women’s game, the questions are simple: who are the players to look out for – and second of all – who are the bright, young talents destined to be the future of the game?
Late last year, we asked a panel of current SWPL managers, assistant managers, coaches and players as well as former players, SWPL experts and journalists to give us their list of the 10 best players in the SWPL and came up with the definitive list of best players in the Scottish women’s top tier.
So, we thought we’d do it again, but this take grab their opinions on which teenage sensations they see as bright hopes for the league in years to come.
The panel – all of whom are respected voices within the Scottish game – contributed anonymously so their choices are not guided by club or professional loyalties.
So, without further ado, here is the list of the best 20 SWPL players under the age of 20 for season 2021/22.
Is your favourite player featured?
This list is in no particular order