Scotland international Lee Alexander extends Glasgow City contract ahead of Champions League clash

Glasgow City have received a Champions League boost ahead of their second round, second leg against Servette.

By David Oliver
Monday, 6th September 2021, 10:22 am
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:22 am
Lee Alexander has signed longer to Glasgow City. Picture: John Devlin

Experienced goalkeeper Lee Alexander has agreed to extend her stay with the Scottish champions for four more years.

Capped 30 times for Scotland, 29-year-old Alexander returned to the Glasgow side from Mallbackens in Sweden five years ago and took over from fellow international Gemma Fay at Petershill Park.

Since then she’s helped the club reach the quarter finals in the Champion’s League – a feat they have designs on again this week with Wednesday’s second-leg in Cumbernauld finely poised at 1-1 – as well as landing ten league titles in the club’s dominance of the Scottish game.

Alexander said: “I'm really happy to extend my stay here at city and feel at home. I have a lot of great memories over the years here and looking forward to creating some more!”

Kick off at Broadwood is 3.10pm.

