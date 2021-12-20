It’s been another year of huge growth for the women’s game in Scotland.

Despite starting the year unable to play fixtures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the year ended with the Scottish national team playing at Hampden Park, a new record attendance of almost 6,000 at Easter Road set for a domestic game in Scotland and the highest ever crowd for a Scottish Women’s League cup final.

Add into the mix that Scotland’s top tier now has three fully-professional women’s clubs and the outlook of the women’s game in Scotland has never been brighter.

But, for those of you who are new to the SWPL or the women’s game, the question is: who are the players to look out for?

We asked a panel of nine current SWPL managers, assistant managers, coaches and players as well as former players, SWPL experts and journalists to give us their list of the 10 best players in the SWPL, and awarded each player points for their ranking (ie: position one = 10 points, position two = 9 points, position three = 8 points etc.) to give us the definitive list of 2021’s best players in the Scottish women’s top tier.

The panel – all of whom are respected voices within the Scottish game – contributed anonymously so their choices are not guided by club or professional loyalties.

So whether you’re an avid fan of the SWPL and its stars or new to the league looking to find out more, here is who the experts voted as the best 30 players in the league for the year 2021.

Is your favourite player listed?

1. Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City) A legend of the Scottish game, Hayley Lauder scored the opening goal that sent Glasgow City on to an astonishing 14th league title in a row. Despite being just 31, she has 103 caps for the national team and takes the crown as the SWPL's best player. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Priscila Chinchilla (Glasgow City) Costa Rica's up and coming talent Priscila Chincilla has been a revelation since moving to Scotland last January. Her pace, trickery and outstanding ball control transformed City last season and she has continued her form this season with 10 goals. Still just 20-years-old, Chinchilla has the world at her feet. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Lizzie Arnot (Rangers) Still only 25, Rangers' forward Lizzie Arnot has enjoyed a supremely successful career already. She helped Manchester United in the English top tier, was a vital part of Scotland's World Cup 2019 squad and was top scorer in her first SWPL season with Rangers. Vital to everything the Gers do, Arnot is Rangers' stand out player. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Rachael Boyle (Hibernian) One of the most respected players in the league, Hibs' Rachael Boyle oozes quality on the park and has been the stand out for The Hibees for a number of seasons. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales