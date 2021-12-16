Rangers v Dundee United fears eased as club insist Covid outbreak has been contained

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts believes a Covid outbreak at the club has been contained. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

There had been fears that United’s trip to Ibrox for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash could be in doubt after the Tannadice club detected a positive Covid case among their playing squad, which led to the cancellation of training on Wednesday and the entire squad sent for PCR tests.

However, head coach Tam Courts insisted there had been minimal disruption to his plans and feels they have contained the outbreak following the results of screening.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Last week we had a positive case with a staff member and this week we have had a couple of positive cases within the player group," he said.

"But we have still been able to have a really good planning week and managed to minimise disruption, and I was at the Rangers game on Wednesday night.

"I still think we have a healthy squad to choose from and we are excited about the game. It's almost been business as usual."

Fully expecting Saturday's game against Rangers to go ahead, captain Ryan Edwards added: "We'll have to see what other results come back. We have just trained. It is frustrating but this could happen with injuries or normal injuries. You have just got to get on with it.

"I'm sure, all being well, the game goes ahead and people come in and step into their place and get the game time they have been waiting for."