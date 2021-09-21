Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander is pictured with two young supporters during a Girls’ and Women’s Strategy Launch at Hampden on July 22, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scotland Women make their long awaited return to Hampden Park this evening as they face the Faroe Islands in a vital World Cup qualifier.

New boss Pedro Martínez Losa took charge of his first game last week, as goals from Erin Cuthbert and Martha Thomas meant Scotland defeated Hungary 2-0 to start their qualifying campaign in perfect fashion – and he’ll be looking to make it two in two as his side return to Hampden for the first time since a 3-2 win over Jamaica in May 2019.

Its been a disruptive first few weeks for the new manager, with key midfielder Kim Little announcing her surprise international retirement and Manchester City’s Caroline Weir pulling out of the squad due to injury.

Sam Kerr during a Scotland womens' national team training session at the Oriam, on September 14, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Birmingham City’s Christie Murray and Rosengard forward Fiona Brown have also been ruled out with long term injuries, while West Ham defender Lisa Evans was forced out of the squad just last week.

Nevertheless, an excellent performance in Budapest last week has put the Spanish boss side second top of World Cup qualifying Group E and gives his side to put down a marker to their group opponents as they face bottom of the group Faroe Islands tonight at Scotland’s National Team.

What time is Scotland Women vs Faroe Islands?

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday 21 September 7:35pm

The match will mark the Scotland Women’s first match at the national stadium since the Scottish FA’s announcement the team will play all their women's internationals at Hampden Park in order to "inspire" further growth in the women’s game across the country.

A five-year plan was launched by the Scottish FA in July, as the SFA aims to increase the number of professional players by 10% per year.

On the announcement, head of women's football Fiona McIntyre told the BBC: "We're confident we can meet that target.

“The growth in the last five years has been really significant. We've gone from one or two professional players to the 70-plus that we have now.

"We understand the clubs and league's ambition and the direction they want to go in."

How can I get tickets to watch Scotland Women at Hampden Park?

Tickets are available for Scotland Women’s World Cup qualifiers at Hampden from the official SWNT ticket site.

To purchase tickets, simply register free on the site here, including tickets to tonight’s game against Faroe Islands, with tickets priced at just £10 for adults and £5 for children/seniors.

How can I watch Scotland Women vs Faroe Island at Hampden Park?

Can’t make it to Hampden? Don’t worry, as BBC Alba will be screening the full 90 minutes of Scotland’s first home game of the World Cup qualifiers. You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service.

Live coverage from Hampden Park of Scotland Women v Faroe Islands Women will begin at 7.25pm, with Derek MacKay and Alex O’Henley on commentary.

