Here is everything you need to know England Women’s final group game vs Wales Women.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Women’s Euros is about to enter the crucial knockout stages, with the final group games set to take place on Sunday evening in Group D.

A number of teams have already confirmed their passage through to the last eight, while others have already began their journey home. However, England, Netherlands and Wales are still sweating over their inclusion in the knockout stage of the tournament as the Womens Euro reaches the crunch stage of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s final group games, and the upcoming knockout stages - including how to watch each game at the Women’s Euros 2025:

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson has led to her team to two spirited performances at Euro 2025 - but needs a miracle to qualify for the last eight of the competition. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Womens Euro 2025 fixtures and TV schedule

Sunday 13 July

Group D

Netherlands vs France (8:00 PM, Basel)

England vs Wales (8:00 PM, St Gallen)

England Women vs Wales TV channel

The Lionesses pivotal final Group D game against Wales will be streamed live on ITV1/STV. Coverage begins at 7pm, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm UK time. The game is also available to watch live via Welsh language channel SC4, which is available in UK via Sky (channel 134), Freesat (120), or Virgin TV (164).

England Women vs Wales live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the ITVX/STV Player. Details on how to access ITVX are available here.

The game will also be streamed live via SC4 Online, for those who want to watch the game with Welsh language commentary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has qualified for the Women Euros 2025 quarter-finals?

Norway

Switzerland

Spain

Italy

Sweden

Germany

France

France have already confirmed their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Who has been knocked out of the Women Euros 2025?

Iceland

Finland

Portugal

Belgium

Poland

Denmark

Who could England face in the Women Euros 2025 knockout stage?

As it currently stands, the Lionesses are in second place in Group D, which would pair them against the winner of Group C in the quarter-final of Euro 2025. Following Sweden’s dominant 4-1 win over Germany on Saturday night in Group C, they currently would pair against Sweden, who finished top of their group.

However, should the Netherlands defeat France, and England beat Wales on Sunday night, then Sarina Wiegman’s side will top Group D on goal difference and instead face the runner-up of Group C, which would pit them against Germany in the last eight.

Can Wales still qualify for Women Euros 2025 quarter-final?

Yes, Wales can indeed still qualify for the last eight of the competition, despite losing their opening two group games to the Netherlands and France. In order to qualify, Wales must defeat England by at least four goals, due to their current position at the bottom of Group D with a negative goal difference (-6) after losses to the Netherlands (0-3) and France (1-4).

They also need France to defeat the Netherlands in their concurrent Group D match. If France and the Netherlands draw, Wales are out of the competition no matter what happens in their game against England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women Euros 2025 fixtures - quarter-final

Norway vs Italy (July 16, 8:00 PM, Geneva)

Sweden vs Runner-up Group D (July 16, 8:00 PM, Zurich)

Switzerland vs Spain (July 18, 8:00 PM, Burn)

Winner Group D vs Germany (July 17, 8:00 PM, Basel)

Women Euros 2025 prize money

This year’s prize pit is up has been confirmed as they biggest ever, with national associations and players set to receive record rewards. Last year, UEFA confirmed they had approved a €41million prize money pot in Lausanne, representing a 156% increase on the figure from the 2022 tournament in England.

Nations participating in the tournament will receive a participation payment of €1.8million (a huge increase on €600,000 in 2022). Each nation will then land a bonus payment of €50,000 for a draw, and €100,000 for a win in the group stages of the tournament. Nations will then be paid €550,000 for making the quarter-finals, €770,000 for the semi-finals and €1.75million for winning the tournament. The tournament runners up will receive a payment of €850,000.

This means the maximum total amount the tournament winners could win in tournament prize money €5.1million, should they win all group games - which is a huge increase on €2.085million in 2022.

The tournament winners will receive a trophy, and up to 40 gold medals. The trophy is provided by Milan-based company G.D.E. Bertoni, and stands at 150mm tall. Additionally, the champions will qualify to face the winners of the 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina in the second UEFA-CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima, with the date and location to be announced in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women Euros 2025 trophy