This weekend’s Women’s Euros fixtures will determine which sides enter the knockout stage of the competition, with the final group games now firmly on the horizon for each competing nation.

A number of teams have already confirmed their passage through to the last eight, while others have already started the long journey home. However, there are still several others are sweating over their inclusion in the knockout stage of the tournament as Euro 2025 reaches the crunch stage of the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s final group games, and the upcoming knockout stages - including how to watch each game at the Women’s Euros 2025:

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson has led to her team to two spirited performances at Euro 2025 - but needs a miracle to qualify for the last eight of the competition. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Women’s Euro 2025 fixtures and TV schedule

Friday 11 July

Group B

Portugal vs Belgium (8:00 PM, Bern) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Italy vs Spain (8:00 PM, Sion) – BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Saturday 12 July

Group C

Poland vs Denmark (8:00 PM, Zurich) – ITV4/ITVX

Sweden vs Germany (8:00 PM, Lucerne) – ITV1/STV/ITVX/STV Player

Sunday 13 July

Group D

Netherlands vs France (8:00 PM, Basel) – ITV4/ITVX

England vs Wales (8:00 PM, St Gallen) – ITV 1/ITV Player/STV/STV Player/BBC iPlayer/SC4/SC4 Online

Who has already qualified for the Women’s Euros 2025 knockout stage?

As it currently stands, both Norway and Switzerland have qualified from Group A of Euro 2025, with the former winning all three of the group stage games. Elsewhere, Germany still have one game to play but have secured their place in the last eight with two wins from their opening two group games, with same applying to Spain, Sweden and France.

France have already confirmed their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Who has been knocked out of the Women’s Euros 2025?

With Group A now complete, both Finland and Iceland have been knocked out of the tournament, and are already on their way home. Elsewhere, Denmark, Poland and Belgium are all out after losing their opening two group games.

Wales can still mathematically, but their chances of advancing are slim. After suffering a 4-1 defeat to France, and a 3-0 loss to the Netherlands, they would need to beat England by a four-goal margin in their final group game on Sunday, and hope France beat the Netherlands in their concurrent match.

Who could England face in the Women’s Euro 2025 knockout stage?

As it currently stands, the Lionesses are in second place in Group D, which would pair them against the winner of Group C in the quarter-final of Euro 2025. Currently, that would pair them against Sweden, who top Group C going into their final game. However, with both Germany and Sweden level on points at the top of Group C, and separated by just one goal, it would be dependant on both nation’s results in their final group game on Saturday evening.

Should the Netherlands defeat France, and England beat Wales on Sunday night, then Sarina Wiegman’s side will top Group D on goal difference and instead face the runner-up of Group C, which would be Sweden or Germany depending on their results on Saturday. If England lose to Wales on Sunday, they will be eliminated from the tournament if Netherlands draw or win against France.

When do the Women’s Euros 2025 quarter-finals take place?

Norway vs Runner-up Group B (July 16, 8:00 PM, Geneva)

Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (July 16, 8:00 PM, Zurich)

Switzerland vs TBC (July 18, 8:00 PM, Burn)

Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (July 17, 8:00 PM, Basel)

Women’s Euros 2025 prize money

This year’s prize pit is up has been confirmed as they biggest ever, with national associations and players set to receive record rewards. Last year, UEFA confirmed they had approved a €41million prize money pot in Lausanne, representing a 156% increase on the figure from the 2022 tournament in England.

Nations participating in the tournament will receive a participation payment of €1.8million (a huge increase on €600,000 in 2022). Each nation will then land a bonus payment of €50,000 for a draw, and €100,000 for a win in the group stages of the tournament. Nations will then be paid €550,000 for making the quarter-finals, €770,000 for the semi-finals and €1.75million for winning the tournament. The tournament runners up will receive a payment of €850,000.

This means the maximum total amount the tournament winners could win in tournament prize money €5.1million, should they win all group games - which is a huge increase on €2.085million in 2022.

The tournament winners will receive a trophy, and up to 40 gold medals. The trophy is provided by Milan-based company G.D.E. Bertoni, and stands at 150mm tall. Additionally, the champions will qualify to face the winners of the 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina in the second UEFA-CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima, with the date and location to be announced in due course.

