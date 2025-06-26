Here is your complete lowdown to Group B of the Women’s Euros 2025 – including Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Italy.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Women’s Euros 2025 is set to start in a matters of days, and women’s football fans are counting down to the days until the big kick-off in Switzerland.

Set to begin on July 2 in St Gallen, the seventh edition of the tournament will see England Lionesses look to hold onto their crown following their success in the record breaking European Championships in England three years ago, with over 550,00 tickets already sold for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the strongest groups at the tournament will be that of Group B, with favourites Spain paired alongside a a trio of dark horses in Belgium, Portugal and Italy.

However, if you’re new to the women’s game and looking to learn more ahead of the tournament, we’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day-by-day in the run up to the tournament.

So, without further ado, here is The Scotsman’s complete guide to of each Group B side, including our predictions, player to watch, fixtures and each nation’s current tournament odds:

Aitana Bonmati is the world's best women's footballer in 2025 and pivotal to Spain's hopes of a first Women's Euros win in their history. | Getty Images

Spain

Spain are without doubt the most talented team at the tournament, and head to Switzerland looking for back-to-back major tournament victories following their World Cup win two years ago. Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati spearheads the Spanish charge, but her supporting cast features an array of world class talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexia Putellas is likely to partner her in midfield, while Barcelona defender Ona Batlle is arguably the best right-back in Europe. Alongside the Barca two, their club and international teammates Salma Paralluelo and Clàudia Pina are two of the most highly-rated young players on the planet and add different dynamic to an extremely strong Spanish squad. It’s going to take something special to ensure they don’t end the tournament as the champions.

Head coach: Montse Tomé

Key player: Aitana Bonmati

Fixtures:

July 3 - Spain vs Portugal (12:00 PM, Bern)

July 7 - Spain vs Belgium (5:00 PM, Basel)

July 11 - Italy vs Spain (8:00 PM, Thun)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Semi-final (1997)

Tournament odds: 2/1 favourites with SkyBet

Prediction: Winners

Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert will hope to fire her nation into the knockout stages of the Women's Euros this summer. | Getty Images

Belgium

While they are not one of Europe’s super powers, their recent win against the Lionesses prove they can be tricky opponents for some of the world’s top teams. The Belgian team are particularly strong on set-pieces, though the loss of defensive duo Saar Janssen and Laura De Neve leave a huge hole in the backline. Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Nicky Evrard is capable of jaw-dropping saves, while striker Tessa Wullaert has the experience and nous needed to get vital goals at key times. Justine Vanhaevermaet offers physicality in the midfield, with young forward Elena Dhont offering pace and directness up front.

Head coach: Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir

Key player: Tessa Wullaert

Fixtures:

July 3 - Belgium vs Italy (3:00 PM, Lucerne)

July 7 - Spain vs Belgium (5:00 PM, Basel)

July 11 - Portugal vs Belgium (8:00 PM, Geneva)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Semi-final (1997)

Tournament odds: 50/1 with SkyBet

Prediction: Group stage

Ex-Brighton midfielder Tatiana Pinto will be pivotal to Portugal's chances this summer. | Getty Images

Portugal

Portugal enter one of the toughest groups in the competition, but can head to Switzerland feeling confident of upsetting the applecart due to their intriguing blend of extremely talented youngsters and experienced heads. Another outfit who have shown they can compete with the top ranked nations, a 1-1 draw with England, coupled with a 3-0 win over Belgium in their recent Nations League clashes bode well for them.

Ex-Brighton midfielder Tatiana Pinto is the beating heart of the Portuguese team, and she will be complimented one of the Europe’s most talented young midfielders in Kika Nazareth, while lightning-fast striker Diana Silva capable of troubling any backline.

Head coach: Francisco Neto

Key player: Tatiana Pinto

Fixtures:

July 3 - Spain vs Portugal (12:00 PM, Bern)

July 7 - Italy vs Portugal (8:00 PM, Sion)

July 11 - Portugal vs Belgium (8:00 PM, Geneva)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Tournament odds: 40/1 with SkyBet

Prediction: Group stage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manuela Giugliano is the creative hub of the Italian national team. | Getty Images

Italy

Italy are hoping to get beyond the group stages for the first time since 2013. They struggled at the last European Championships, but there’s a real feeling that they can make an impact in Switzerland this summer for the first time since their run to the final in both 1993 and 1997. AS Roma’s Manuela Giugliano will be pivotal to the hopes of Italy, with the diminutive midfielder and is the creative hub of the team. Alongside Giugliano, Juventus defensive duo Lisa Boattin and Cecilia Salvai are key players. The former provides leadership and dynamism, which is central to the team’s fluid style and system.

Head coach: Andrea Soncin

Key player: Manuela Giugliano

Fixtures:

July 3 - Belgium vs Italy (3:00 PM, Lucerne)

July 7 - Italy vs Portugal (8:00 PM, Sion)

July 11 - Italy vs Spain (8:00 PM, Thun)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Tournament odds: 22/1 with SkyBet