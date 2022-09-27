Why Scotland fans should be wanting Armenia to defeat Ireland in Nations League clash

Steve Clarke’s men are in Poland to face Ukraine, knowing they need just a draw to claim top spot in their UEFA Nations League group.

There are a number of benefits of Scotland doing so, as has been explored in previous articles. Of those, one of the most important is Pot 2 seeding when the draw is made for qualification for the tournament in Germany.

However, if Scotland lost in Krakow this evening they would drop to second place but due to Germany qualifying as hosts, there is still a chance of earning a Pot 2 seeding.

That place goes to the best runner-up of the four groups in Nations League B.

Finland’s win over Montenegro on Tuesday night puts the Finns in pole position to claim that place. If they had drawn, Scotland would be well placed to achieve that.

It’s calculated by the number of points picked up in the group, minus those won against the team who finishes fourth due to Russia's expulsion over the invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, Scotland are on six points because Armenia sit bottom of the group. This means the six points against Armenia are discounted.

Scotland play their final Nations League fixture this evening. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

However, if they were to defeat Ireland in Dublin this evening they would leapfrog their opponents with the Irish finishing bottom.

If that happens and Scotland lose to Ukraine, Clarke's side would claim the best runner-up spot to earn a place in Pot 2.

Why? Because Scotland would only lose three points from their total due to defeat in Dublin in June.