Why is Belarus v Denmark being played without fans? Venue details, and why the game is in Hungary

Here’s why Denmark’s game with Belarus is being played behind closed doors in Hungary on Thursday evening.

While Scotland fans’ main focus will be on the World Cup qualifying clash with Greece, some will be keeping one eye on the game between fellow group C opponents Belarus and Denmark on Thursday evening.

With qualification for their first World Cup since 1998 on the line, Steve Clarke’s side sit in second place in the group after picking up four points from their opening two qualification games last month, and trail group leaders Denmark by one point.

They’ll be close to 50,000 fans at Hampden Park roaring the national team on this evening but, similar to Scotland’s 2-0 win over Belarus last month, the group’s other game will have no fans in attendance due to UEFA sanctions on the host country, meaning group leaders Denmark will have no away fans present.

But why is the game being played behind closed doors without fans, and why is the clash in Hungary?

Belarus are being forced to play their World Cup qualifying home games behind closed doors currently. | PA

Why is Belarus v Denmark behind closed doors?

The reason the game, and all of Belarus’ current home games for the foreseeable future, are being played behind closed doors is due to UEFA sanctions on them. These sanctions were put in place due to Belarus’ support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022. This resulted in UEFA imposing sanctions which force Belarusian national - and club teams - from hosting matches in their home country. All games involving Belarusian team must be played at neutral venues and without any fans in attendance.

Where is Belarus v Denmark being played?

Denmark’s away clash with Belarus in the World Cup qualifiers is being played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary. It is the home stadium of Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi TE, and has a capacity of 11,200.

Why is Belarus v Denmark being played in Hungary?

There are several factors behind why Belarus’ international fixtures are being played in Hungary at present, with the most obvious being geographical proximity. Hungary is close to Belarus, meaning the logistics of travel make it a feasible venue to host their games while they are ordered to play behind closed doors.

The ZTE Arena also meets UEFA approval as a neutral venue. Specific standards must be met for international matches to be held at neutral venues, with stadium facilities and security key in the decision. The stadium meets all of these requirements.