Scotland’s squad for last week’s Nations League play-off clash with Greece included no less than six players currently playing for clubs outside of Britain, with Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Che Adams all in the starting line up, and Lewis Ferguson, Scott McKenna and Max Johnston among the substitutes.

However, while the aforementioned sextet have become the poster boys for ‘Scots Abroad’, they certainly aren’t the first to have opted to take their careers abroad recently, and are just three of 32 Scotland-born footballers playing their football abroad.

With players currently playing in Italy, Belgium, Spain, India, America, Canada, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Bulgaria, Turkey and Austria, there’s no doubt that Scotland are represented the world over.

Here are 32 Scottish players who are playing their football abroad.

Fraser Hornby - Darmstadt The former Scotland under-21 hitman is currently plying his trade in the 2. Bundesliga, where he features for Darmstadt. The 25-year-old has scored eight goals in the German second tier this season. | Getty Images

Oli Burke - Werder Bremen Once signed by RB Leipzig in a deal worth £13million, the Kirkcaldy born forward has had somewhat of a nomadic career, playing for a total of 11 clubs at the age of just 27. Capped 12 times by Scotland, Burke currently features in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen on a semi-regular basis. | Getty Images

Jordan Houston - FC Haka The ex-Rangers youth academy product was a regular feature for Ayr United, Queen of the South and Clyde before he took on a new adventure in Finland, signing for Finnish top flight team VeikkausliigaFC Haka in January. | Getty Images