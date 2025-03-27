A number Scottish players currently playing their football abroad. Cr: Getty Images/SNS Group.A number Scottish players currently playing their football abroad. Cr: Getty Images/SNS Group.
A number Scottish players currently playing their football abroad. Cr: Getty Images/SNS Group. | Getty Images/SNS Group

Which Scottish footballers play abroad? 32 Scottish players who have joined Scott McTominay by playing abroad

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Mar 2025, 17:25 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 21:12 BST

Here are 31 Scottish footballers that have joined the likes of Scott McTominay in playing their football abroad.

Scotland’s squad for last week’s Nations League play-off clash with Greece included no less than six players currently playing for clubs outside of Britain, with Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Che Adams all in the starting line up, and Lewis Ferguson, Scott McKenna and Max Johnston among the substitutes.

However, while the aforementioned sextet have become the poster boys for ‘Scots Abroad’, they certainly aren’t the first to have opted to take their careers abroad recently, and are just three of 32 Scotland-born footballers playing their football abroad.

With players currently playing in Italy, Belgium, Spain, India, America, Canada, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Bulgaria, Turkey and Austria, there’s no doubt that Scotland are represented the world over.

Here are 32 Scottish players who are playing their football abroad.

The former Scotland under-21 hitman is currently plying his trade in the 2. Bundesliga, where he features for Darmstadt. The 25-year-old has scored eight goals in the German second tier this season.

1. Fraser Hornby - Darmstadt

The former Scotland under-21 hitman is currently plying his trade in the 2. Bundesliga, where he features for Darmstadt. The 25-year-old has scored eight goals in the German second tier this season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Once signed by RB Leipzig in a deal worth £13million, the Kirkcaldy born forward has had somewhat of a nomadic career, playing for a total of 11 clubs at the age of just 27. Capped 12 times by Scotland, Burke currently features in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen on a semi-regular basis.

2. Oli Burke - Werder Bremen

Once signed by RB Leipzig in a deal worth £13million, the Kirkcaldy born forward has had somewhat of a nomadic career, playing for a total of 11 clubs at the age of just 27. Capped 12 times by Scotland, Burke currently features in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen on a semi-regular basis. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The ex-Rangers youth academy product was a regular feature for Ayr United, Queen of the South and Clyde before he took on a new adventure in Finland, signing for Finnish top flight team VeikkausliigaFC Haka in January.

3. Jordan Houston - FC Haka

The ex-Rangers youth academy product was a regular feature for Ayr United, Queen of the South and Clyde before he took on a new adventure in Finland, signing for Finnish top flight team VeikkausliigaFC Haka in January. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The most famous Scottish player currently playing on the continent is Napoli midfielder McTominay, who features regular in the Italian Serie A.

4. Scott McTominay - Napoli

The most famous Scottish player currently playing on the continent is Napoli midfielder McTominay, who features regular in the Italian Serie A. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandScott McTominayBilly GilmourLewis FergusonTartan Army
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice