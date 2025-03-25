Scotland’s campaign came to a crashing end on Sunday as their relegation to League B was confirmed following a heavy defeat to Greece in the Nations League playoffs.

Despite winning the first leg 1-0 in Piraeus, Steve Clarke’s side were powerless to resist as the visitors dismantled them at Hampden Park to run out comfortable 3-0 winners in the return leg, secure their promotion to the top tier of the competition in the process.

The loss brought down the curtain on a Nations League campaign that had been given the kiss of life in the final two games of the league phase, with dramatic late wins over Croatia and Poland giving Scotland hope that they could maintain their place in League A, despite starting the campaign with a trio of crushing late defeats.

Across the campaign, Steve Clarke’s side ended the campaign with three wins, one draw and four defeats, scoring eight goals and conceding 11, while Scott McTominay’s three goals made him the country’s top scorer. But who was Scotland’s best performer during the campaign?

Using football statistics website FotMob, we look at Scotland’s 13 highest rated players from their 24/25 Nations League campaign, from 13-1.

Lyndon Dykes - 6.20 Missed out on the playoffs due to injury, but featured in all six of Scotland's league games in the competition. Failed to score or register an assist though, despite starting all bar two of those games.

Ryan Gauld - 6.23 Made his Scotland debut during the campaign, a decade after he was first included in an international squad. Another who missed out on the playoffs due to injury, the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder came off the bench in all six league games during the campaign.

Ryan Christie - 6.3 Extremely disappointing in the second-leg playoff against Greece, the Bournemouth midfielder played in all bar one of Scotland's matches in the Nations League, scoring once.