Here is when Scotland will play their next game - and when the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will start.

It was tough end to Scotland’s Nations League campaign, as Steve Clarke’s side suffered a humbling 3-0 home defeat to suffer relegation to League B of the competition.

After late victories over Croatia and Poland in November, hopes had started to rise in the Tartan Army fanbase that they could perhaps continue to dine at the Nations League’s top table, and they were were boosted further when Scott McTominay’s penalty handed them a narrow 1-0 first leg victory in Piraeus.

Alas, it wasn’t to be as goals from Giannis Konstantelias, Konstantinos Koulierakis and Christos Tzolis ended Scotland’s hopes at Hampden on Sunday evening. However, as always, Scotland will have the chance to banish the ghosts of their Greek tragedy in just 71 days, as they dust themselves down and gear up for some warm up games ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign later this year.

Want to know when the team return to action, which teams they will facein 2025, and how to get tickets for the games? Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s upcoming fixtures:

Here's everything you need to know about Scotland's fixtures in 2025. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

When do Scotland play next?

Scotland are not in competitive action for a while now, following their Nations League playoff loss to Greece. However, they do have two fixtures lined up for the summer. Steve Clarke’s side will face a double-header of friendlies, beginning with a game against Markku Kanerva’s Finland at Hampden Park. The game will take place on Friday 6 June, with kick off scheduled for 7.45pm.

Serving as a warm up for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the squad will then travel to Lichtenstein a few days later in the second of two friendlies. This game is scheduled to take place on Monday 9 June at the 7,584 capacity Rheinpark Stadium in Vaduz, with the game kicking off at 5pm UK time.

Scotland’s World Cup qualifying fixture list

Following those two friendlies in June, the squad will begin their quest to qualify for their first World Cup since France 1998. Drawn in Group C, it has been confirmed that Scotland will face Greece, Denmark and Belarus.

Friday 5 September - Denmark vs Scotland, TBC, 7.45pm

Monday 8 September - Belarus vs Scotland, TBC, 7.45pm UK time

Thursday 9 October - Scotland vs Greece, Hampden Park, 7.45pm

Sunday 12 October - Scotland vs Belarus, Hampden Park, 5pm

Saturday 15 November - Greece vs Scotland, TBC, 7.45pm UK time

Tuesday 18 November - Scotland vs Denmark, Hampden Park, 7.45pm UK time

Latest Scotland ticket news

Looking to catch a Scotland game later this year? The home friendly with Finland is currently on general sale via this link. Tickets are priced as follows:

Category 1: £45 for adults, £28 for seniors, and £22 for juniors.

Category 2: £40 for adults, £23 for seniors, and £12 for juniors.

