When do Scotland play next? Scotland fixture list 2025, World Cup qualifying dates, latest ticket news
It was tough end to Scotland’s Nations League campaign, as Steve Clarke’s side suffered a humbling 3-0 home defeat to suffer relegation to League B of the competition.
After late victories over Croatia and Poland in November, hopes had started to rise in the Tartan Army fanbase that they could perhaps continue to dine at the Nations League’s top table, and they were were boosted further when Scott McTominay’s penalty handed them a narrow 1-0 first leg victory in Piraeus.
Alas, it wasn’t to be as goals from Giannis Konstantelias, Konstantinos Koulierakis and Christos Tzolis ended Scotland’s hopes at Hampden on Sunday evening. However, as always, Scotland will have the chance to banish the ghosts of their Greek tragedy in just 71 days, as they dust themselves down and gear up for some warm up games ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign later this year.
Want to know when the team return to action, which teams they will facein 2025, and how to get tickets for the games? Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s upcoming fixtures:
When do Scotland play next?
Scotland are not in competitive action for a while now, following their Nations League playoff loss to Greece. However, they do have two fixtures lined up for the summer. Steve Clarke’s side will face a double-header of friendlies, beginning with a game against Markku Kanerva’s Finland at Hampden Park. The game will take place on Friday 6 June, with kick off scheduled for 7.45pm.
Serving as a warm up for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the squad will then travel to Lichtenstein a few days later in the second of two friendlies. This game is scheduled to take place on Monday 9 June at the 7,584 capacity Rheinpark Stadium in Vaduz, with the game kicking off at 5pm UK time.
Scotland’s World Cup qualifying fixture list
Following those two friendlies in June, the squad will begin their quest to qualify for their first World Cup since France 1998. Drawn in Group C, it has been confirmed that Scotland will face Greece, Denmark and Belarus.
Friday 5 September - Denmark vs Scotland, TBC, 7.45pm
Monday 8 September - Belarus vs Scotland, TBC, 7.45pm UK time
Thursday 9 October - Scotland vs Greece, Hampden Park, 7.45pm
Sunday 12 October - Scotland vs Belarus, Hampden Park, 5pm
Saturday 15 November - Greece vs Scotland, TBC, 7.45pm UK time
Tuesday 18 November - Scotland vs Denmark, Hampden Park, 7.45pm UK time
Latest Scotland ticket news
Looking to catch a Scotland game later this year? The home friendly with Finland is currently on general sale via this link. Tickets are priced as follows:
Category 1: £45 for adults, £28 for seniors, and £22 for juniors.
Category 2: £40 for adults, £23 for seniors, and £12 for juniors.
All of Scotland’s home World Cup qualifying fixtures are also on sale, with the games against Greece, Belarus and Denmark available via this link, priced the same as the Finland game above. Ticket details for Scotland’s 2025 away fixtures are yet to be announced.
