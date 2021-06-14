For the ‘ultimate experience’ watching the Euros, pub giant Greene King has said their sport pubs in Glasgow are available to book now (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

Ever since David Marshall palmed away Aleksander Mitrovic’s penalty back in November, Scotland has been gripped by Euros fever, with the nation finally ready to see the team star at their first international tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Euro 2020 finally kicked off on June 11 this year, with Scotland’s first game coming two days later, as Czech Republic took a 2-0 win away from Hampden Park, however, Scotland have a chance to make amends in the best possible way, visiting England at Wembley this Friday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With fans advised not to travel to London for the game, pub giant Greene King have offered fans the best alternative and the ‘ultimate experience’ this summer, with their various sport pubs in Glasgow ready for the game and available to book now.

The popular pub chain aims to give fans the best view and atmosphere’ and promises to be your choice as the ‘Home of Pub Sport’ this summer – but where are the best Glasgow pubs to watch the championships this summer?

The Great Western Road pub in Glasgow West End’s offers Grand, spacious pub big screens in a spacious setting. The self-proclaimed ‘home of the ice cold pint’ also offers a mean steak pie, which sounds perfect for tucking into just as John McGinn smashes home Scotland’s tournament opener. The pub will be showing every single game at the tournament and has tables to book right now.

Situated on Renfield Street in the city centre of Glasgow, this traditional Victorian pub offers a large dining area, with some great veggie menu options. Highly rated by it’s punters, customers have commented on it’s friendly atmosphere. If you’re looking for a central pub to catch the Euro’s this summer, don’t look further than The Maltman.

This popular bar on Waterloo Street is the perfect setting for drinking in the best the European Championships have to offer. Offering classic pub grub, this wood-panelled, traditional pub comes complete with a popular courtyard, offering live TV sports alongside an ice-cold pint.

Located on Woodlands Road, this quirky, yet popular, West End pub is one of the top picks to catch the tournament this summer, with its highly rated pub grub menu and its open plan pub.

One of Glasgow most loved pubs will be a fine place to soak in the atmosphere of what is sure to be a cracking tournament.

This Hope Street pub is perfectly placed in Glasgow city centre and offers large screens for you to catch the best of the action with your family and friends through Euro 2020.

One of the city’s most well-known and loved pubs, this traditional Irish bar is frequently by both locals and tourists and has been said to serve one of finest pints of Guinness around.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Greene King says tables at all their pubs must be booked in advance.

All Greene King pubs will continue to adhere to its ‘Pub Safe’ promises, including all guidance relating to COVID-19, and follow all Government guidelines to ensure you can enjoy your visit safely.