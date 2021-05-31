With the normal season now at an end, excitement is rising across the United Kingdom as home nations Scotland, England and Wales get set for this year’s European Championships.
A year after it was originally planned to take place, Euro 2020 will begin on June 11 with games taking place across Europe, including Scotland’s national stadium Hampden Park.
Covid-19 restrictions still in place, crowds at Scotland’s games will sadly not be full capacity, with the Scottish Government restricting attendances to just 25% of full capacity. A maximum of just 12,000 people will be able to back Steve Clarke and his team in their opening game against Czech Republic on June 14, with similar restrictions surrounding the rest of the nations taking part in the tournament.
However, you don’t have to miss a minute Euro 2020, after it was confirmed all 69 matches would be available to watch on TV.
Want to know who’s playing when and how to watch? Below is a full list of this year’s UEFA Euro 2020 TV schedule:
Friday 11th June
Group A: Turkey v Italy (8pm) - BBC One and iPlayer
Saturday 12th June
Group A: Wales v Switzerland (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Group B: Denmark v Finland – (5pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Group B: Belgium v Russia – (8pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Sunday 13th June
Group D: England v Croatia (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Group C: Austria v North Macedonia (5pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (8pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Monday 14th June
Group D: Scotland v Czech Republic (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Group E: Poland v Slovakia (5pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group E: Spain v Sweden (8pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Tuesday 15th June
Group F: Hungary v Portugal (5pm) - ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group F: France v Germany (8pm) – ITV and ITV Hub
Wednesday 16th June
Group B: Finland v Russia (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Group A: Italy v Switzerland (8pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Thursday 17th June
Group C: Ukraine v North Macedonia (2pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group B: Denmark v Belgium (5pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group C: Netherlands v Austria (8pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Friday 18th June
Group E: Sweden v Slovakia (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (5pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Group D: England v Scotland (8pm) - ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Saturday 19th June
Group F: Hungary v France (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Group F: Portugal v Germany (5pm) - ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group E: Spain v Poland (8pm) – BBC One and iPlayer
Sunday 20th June
Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm) - ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (5pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Monday 21st June
Group C: North Macedonia v Netherlands (5pm) - ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group C: Ukraine v Austria (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group B: Russia v Denmark (8pm) – BBC tbc and iPlayer
Group B: Finland v Belgium (8pm) – BBC tbc and iPlayer
Tuesday 22nd June
Group D: Czech Republic v England (8pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group D: Croatia v Scotland (8pm) – ITV4/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Wednesday 23rd June
Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group E: Sweden v Poland (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm) – BBC tbc / iPlayer
Group F: Portugal v France (8pm) – BBC tbc / iPlayer
Saturday 26th June 2021
Round of 16: Second in Group A vs second in Group B (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: First in Group A vs second in Group C (8pm) – tbc
Sunday 27th June 2021
Round of 16: First in Group C vs third in Group D/E/F (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: First in Group B vs second in Group A/D/E/F (8pm) – tbc
Monday 28th June 2021
Round of 16: Second in Group D vs second placed in Group E (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: First in Group F vs third in Group A/B/C (8pm) – tbc
Tuesday 29th June 2021
Round of 16: First in Group D vs second in Group F (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: First in Group E vs third in Group A/B/C/D (5pm) – tbc
Friday 2nd July 2021
Quarter final: Winner of Game 6 vs winner of game 5 – (5pm) – tbc
Quarter final: Winner of Game 4 vs winner of game 2 – (8pm) – tbc
Saturday 3rd July 2021
Quarter final: Winner of Game 3 vs winner of game 1 – (5pm) – tbc
Quarter final: Winner of Game 8 vs winner of game 7 – (8pm) – tbc
Tuesday 6th July 2021
Semi final: Winner of quarter final 2 vs winner of quarter final 1 – (8pm) – tbc
Wednesday 7th July 2021
Semi final: Winner of quarter final 4 vs winner of quarter final 3 – (8pm) – tbc
Sunday 11th July 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Final
Final: Winner of semi final 1 vs winner of semi final 2 – 8pm – BBC One, ITV/STV, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub/STV Player
A message from the Editor:
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.