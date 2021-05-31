Euro 2020 begins on June 11, with Scotland playing Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14. Photo by Alan Harvey SNS Group

With the normal season now at an end, excitement is rising across the United Kingdom as home nations Scotland, England and Wales get set for this year’s European Championships.

A year after it was originally planned to take place, Euro 2020 will begin on June 11 with games taking place across Europe, including Scotland’s national stadium Hampden Park.

Covid-19 restrictions still in place, crowds at Scotland’s games will sadly not be full capacity, with the Scottish Government restricting attendances to just 25% of full capacity. A maximum of just 12,000 people will be able to back Steve Clarke and his team in their opening game against Czech Republic on June 14, with similar restrictions surrounding the rest of the nations taking part in the tournament.

However, you don’t have to miss a minute Euro 2020, after it was confirmed all 69 matches would be available to watch on TV.

Want to know who’s playing when and how to watch? Below is a full list of this year’s UEFA Euro 2020 TV schedule:

Friday 11th June

Group A: Turkey v Italy (8pm) - BBC One and iPlayer

BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 12: Scotland's players celebrate after David Marshall saves Aleksandar Mitrović's penalty during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Serbia and Scotland at the Stadion Rajko Mitic on November 12, 2020, in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Nikola Krstic / SNS Group)

Saturday 12th June

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Group B: Denmark v Finland – (5pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Group B: Belgium v Russia – (8pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Sunday 13th June

Group D: England v Croatia (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Group C: Austria v North Macedonia (5pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (8pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Monday 14th June

Group D: Scotland v Czech Republic (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Group E: Poland v Slovakia (5pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group E: Spain v Sweden (8pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Tuesday 15th June

Group F: Hungary v Portugal (5pm) - ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group F: France v Germany (8pm) – ITV and ITV Hub

Wednesday 16th June

Group B: Finland v Russia (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Group A: Italy v Switzerland (8pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Thursday 17th June

Group C: Ukraine v North Macedonia (2pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (5pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (8pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Friday 18th June

Group E: Sweden v Slovakia (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (5pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Group D: England v Scotland (8pm) - ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Saturday 19th June

Group F: Hungary v France (2pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Group F: Portugal v Germany (5pm) - ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group E: Spain v Poland (8pm) – BBC One and iPlayer

Sunday 20th June

Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm) - ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (5pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Monday 21st June

Group C: North Macedonia v Netherlands (5pm) - ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group B: Russia v Denmark (8pm) – BBC tbc and iPlayer

Group B: Finland v Belgium (8pm) – BBC tbc and iPlayer

Tuesday 22nd June

Group D: Czech Republic v England (8pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group D: Croatia v Scotland (8pm) – ITV4/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player

Wednesday 23rd June

Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group E: Sweden v Poland (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player

Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm) – BBC tbc / iPlayer

Group F: Portugal v France (8pm) – BBC tbc / iPlayer

Saturday 26th June 2021

Round of 16: Second in Group A vs second in Group B (5pm) – tbc

Round of 16: First in Group A vs second in Group C (8pm) – tbc

Sunday 27th June 2021

Round of 16: First in Group C vs third in Group D/E/F (5pm) – tbc

Round of 16: First in Group B vs second in Group A/D/E/F (8pm) – tbc

Monday 28th June 2021

Round of 16: Second in Group D vs second placed in Group E (5pm) – tbc

Round of 16: First in Group F vs third in Group A/B/C (8pm) – tbc

Tuesday 29th June 2021

Round of 16: First in Group D vs second in Group F (5pm) – tbc

Round of 16: First in Group E vs third in Group A/B/C/D (5pm) – tbc

Friday 2nd July 2021

Quarter final: Winner of Game 6 vs winner of game 5 – (5pm) – tbc

Quarter final: Winner of Game 4 vs winner of game 2 – (8pm) – tbc

Saturday 3rd July 2021

Quarter final: Winner of Game 3 vs winner of game 1 – (5pm) – tbc

Quarter final: Winner of Game 8 vs winner of game 7 – (8pm) – tbc

Tuesday 6th July 2021

Semi final: Winner of quarter final 2 vs winner of quarter final 1 – (8pm) – tbc

Wednesday 7th July 2021

Semi final: Winner of quarter final 4 vs winner of quarter final 3 – (8pm) – tbc

Sunday 11th July 2021

UEFA EURO 2020 Final

Final: Winner of semi final 1 vs winner of semi final 2 – 8pm – BBC One, ITV/STV, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub/STV Player

