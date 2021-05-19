GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 01: Scotland manager Steve Clarke is pictured during a Scotland press conference as he announces his squad for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Russia and San Marino on October 01, 2019, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It’s been a long 23 years since Scotland fans were able to see their national team lining up at a major international tournament.

While Shelley Kerr’s Scotland Women qualified for the Women’s World Cup in 2019, the men’s national team have been absent from elite international competitions since the World Cup in France 1998.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 last November following a breathtaking playoff with Serbia which ended in a nerve shattering penalty shoot out. The win provoked joyous celebrations across the nation’s households and handed Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall a place in Scottish football folklore, with his penalty save from Aleksandar Mitrović replayed by the Tartan Army time and time again.

Now, over two decades of waiting is almost over, with just 26 days left until Scotland walk out at Hampden Park for their opening game against Czech Republic.

With today’s announcement the Tartan Army now know which players they’ll be roaring on in the summer, and here we’ve got all you need to know about Steve Clarke’s squad announcement.

When was the squad be announced?

Steve Clarke announced his squad at 12pm at via a special video on the club’s social media channels that saw the names of each squad member revealed via fans, pundits and former Scotland stars such as James McFadden. The Scotland manager is set to speak to broadcast media separately in a press conference at 2pm.

Why is it a squad of 26 rather than the usual 23?

The change to the tournament’s squad sizes was made by FIFA in aid to help with the challenges presented by Covid-19.

There are no details given of the Scottish FA's standby lists, though player lists do not have to be submitted with UEFA until June 1, although current regulations do allow unlimited replacements in the event of serious injury or illness before Scotland’s first game on June 14th, providing replacements are medically certified.

Which players were ruled out?

Scotland’s injury list has piled up over recent weeks, with Norwich City’s Kenny McClean and Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie joining Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack on the treatment table. All three are definitely ruled out of the competition. Ryan Fraser was a doubt, but makes the final squad.

Who made Scotland’s squad?

David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin, Craig Gordon, Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Stephen O’Donnell, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Ryan Fraser, David Turnbull, Billy Gilmour, Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest.