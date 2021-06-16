Scotland will be heading south to London, as they take on England in their second Group D match.

Steve Clarke’s side had a disappointing beginning to their European Championship campaign, with a brace from Czech Republic star Patrick Schick putting Scotland to the sword. However, their Euro 2020 campaign is not over yet, and there is no game more important to Scots than the clash with the Auld Enemy.

It’s been a full four years since the sides played. Two late memorable Leigh Griffiths free kicks sent Hampden Park wild, before England hitman Harry Kane broke Scottish hearts with a last minute leveller. This Euro 2020 clash promises to be high stakes with the away side desperate for points and the host looking to guarantee their passage to the last 16 of the competition.

The biggest worry for Scotland fans is the potential absence of star player Kieran Tierney.

The former Celtic youngster was a notable absentee from the opening game defeat to Czech Republic and is touch and go heading into Friday’s game. The Arsenal full back was in terrific form for his club side last season and is seen as a vital cog in Steve Clarke’s team.

There is also a debate on whether Clarke should make a change in the nets, with many pundits citing regular number one David Marshall as the man to blame for the Czech’s second goal on Monday. Craig Gordon could be handed his first start at an international tournament at the age of 38.

England v Scotland in Euro 2020 edges closer. When will it kick off and what channel will the game be televised?

For the home side, they’ll be without back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with the Manchester United star forced to pull out of the squad due to injury, while there’s worries surrounding Jack Grealish, with the Aston Villa star struggling with a knock.

Here’s how to ensure you don’t miss a kick.

What time do Scotland play England?

Scotland’s second Euro 2020 fixture will see Steve Clarke’s side battle their oldest rivals, England. It takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, with kick off scheduled for 8pm on 18 June.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 14: Andy Robertson in action for Scotland during a Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The home side are currently joint top of Group D and are bookies favourites to quality, while Scotland are bottom the group and require points on the board sooner rather than later.

How can I watch England v Scotland?

The coverage of England v Scotland begins at 7pm on Friday on STV/ITV and the programme runs until 10.30pm with kick off at 8pm. UK viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the ITV Hub and STV Player. Commentary will come from popular duo Clive Tyldesley and Scotland legend Ally McCoist.

Are there any other ways I can follow the action?

BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound will also have full live coverage of all of Scotland’s matches

Commentary will be provided by Liam McLeod and Richard Gordon presenting from the studio.

Coverage of Scotland’s match against rivals England begins at 7pm and runs until 10.30pm.

