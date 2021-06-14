Why Kieran Tierney is not playing for Scotland - and will he be back for England?

The biggest surprise from the Scotland XI named by Steve Clarke was the omission of Kieran Tierney.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:02 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:30 pm
Kieran Tierney is out of the Czech Republic game. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Arsenal defender was probably the one player the team didn’t want to miss going into the country’s biggest game in 23 years.

Tierney has emerged as a hugely influential player as part of the back three. He is more than a defender, he is a leader and a key attacking threat, combining excellently down the left with captain Andy Robertson.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

According to STV Sport’s Jamie Borthwick, the 24-year-old has been doing a reduced workload in training.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke confirmed he has been left out with Friday’s England game in mind.

"Kieran picked up a little niggle during the week in training - not ready for this one, hopefully ready for next one," he said.

Clarke has lined up with Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry in the centre of defence. Che Adams is also not starting with Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong and John McGinn supporting Lyndon Dykes.

Scotland kick-off against Czech Republic at 2pm.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Kieran TierneySteve ClarkeScotlandEngland