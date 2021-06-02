Scotland have plenty representatives across both BBC and ITV. Photo credit from SNS/Alex Scott credit: Getty Images

Television coverage of this year’s European Championships are due to be shared between the BBC and ITV, with all 69 games available to watch live via terrestrial television.

As always, the unveiling of BBC and ITV’s pundits for the tournament are met with excitement and intrigue, as viewers gear up to see which former players, managers, experts and presenters will be taking us through the agony and the ecstasy of the major international tournament, with three home nations – Scotland, England and Wales – entering Euro 2000 filled with dreams of an unforgettable summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland face Czech Republic in their opening game of the tournament on June 14, with the game live on BBC One and iPlayer, while fellow home nation England, who are in the same group as Steve Clarke’s side, face Group D opponents on June 13, with the game also on BBC One and iPlayer.

Who are the BBC pundits?

To mark Scotland men’s first appearance at a major tournament since 1998, three Scottish football icons will form part of BBC’s Euro 2020 coverage, alongside a host of other famous names.

James McFadden, scorer of many memorable goals for Scotland, joins former Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr and current Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam as part of a trio of popular Scottish pundits.

James McFadden will form part of BBC's punditary team at Euro 2020. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

They will feature alongside former England heroes Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand. New Football Focus host Alex Scott is another who forms part of BBC’s punditry team, however, the chemistry between Sky Sports’ Micah Richards with Roy Keane will be torn apart this summer, with the former Manchester City right back joining the BBC team’s coverage of the tournament.

Former Wales captain Ashley Williams joins Mark Hughes as part of the Welsh contingent of pundits for the Euros.

Elsewhere, BBC have brought footballing legends Jurgen Klinsmann and Cesc Fabregas along to the tournament as part of their expert punditry team.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Eilidh Barbour will join Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman as part of the BBC’s presenting team.

Who are the ITV pundits?

The channel have brought in the big guns for this year’s tournament, with a host of stellar names lined up for Euro 2020.

Former Rangers legend Graeme Souness will be Scotland’s representative on the panel throughout the tournament, although ITV have confirmed former Celtic duo Scott Brown and John Collins will join the panel during the tournament, specifically during their coverage of England vs Scotland on June 18.

As mentioned, Manchester United legend Roy Keane has been separated from his right hand man Micah Richards, and will join his former Red Devils team mate, and Sky Sports favourite, Gary Neville at the tournament for ITV.

Women’s Super League winning manager Emma Hayes will also form part of the punditry team, alongside former Lionesses striking star Eni Aluko.

Other pundits will include former European Champion and World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, ex-Wales stars Robert Earnshaw and Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Nigel de Jong and Andros Townsend.

A message from the Editor: