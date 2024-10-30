Here are the 20 best photos of Scotland Women fans are Easter Road during the 4-0 win over Hungary. Cr: SNS Group/PA.placeholder image
20 excellent photos of Scotland fans during 4-0 Euros play-off win over Hungary at Easter Road - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 11:44 BST

Scotland took a huge step towards the Women's Euros in 2025 with a thumping win against Hungary in the first round of the qualifying play-off at Easter Road on Tuesday.

Scotland secured a safe passage through to the final round of the Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs as they brushed aside Hungary 4-0 (5-0 on aggregate) at Easter Road last night.

First-half strikes from Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert, combined with goals from captain Caroline Weir and Martha Thomas ensured Pedro Martinez Losa’s side made it safety through to the final qualifying stage, where they’ll now meet with Finland over two legs.

One of the most impressive wins in the Martinez Losa era, the Spaniard praised the fans at full-time, and thanked them for their support at Easter Road: “I know how much the players feel the extra yard when the fans are here. You want to feel the pride of the nation. I think we connected well with them today and hopefully we can do it again.”

Here, we take a look at the best photos of loyal Tartan Army at Easter Road last night.

Young Scotland fans prepare to cheer for their heroes at Easter Road.

1. Let's go!

Young Scotland fans prepare to cheer for their heroes at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Scotland Fans during a UEFA Women's European Championship Qualifiers Play-off match between Scotland and Hungary at Easter Road.

2. Come on Scotland!

Scotland Fans during a UEFA Women's European Championship Qualifiers Play-off match between Scotland and Hungary at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Lisa Evans celebrates with fans a full-time.

3. Enjoy that one, Lisa?

Lisa Evans celebrates with fans a full-time. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Two Scotland fans check out the matchday programme ahead of the play-off clash.

4. Matchday reading

Two Scotland fans check out the matchday programme ahead of the play-off clash. | SNS Group

