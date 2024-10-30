First-half strikes from Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert, combined with goals from captain Caroline Weir and Martha Thomas ensured Pedro Martinez Losa’s side made it safety through to the final qualifying stage, where they’ll now meet with Finland over two legs.

One of the most impressive wins in the Martinez Losa era, the Spaniard praised the fans at full-time, and thanked them for their support at Easter Road: “I know how much the players feel the extra yard when the fans are here. You want to feel the pride of the nation. I think we connected well with them today and hopefully we can do it again.”