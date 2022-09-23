What channel is Scotland v Ireland on? Nations League match info, TV details, kick-off time, team news

Steve Clarke's men need two only draw the next two fixtures to secure top spot. Doing so is very important and the benefits are three fold – a Pot 2 ranking for the Euro 2024, a play-off place as back-up and promotion to League A.

The team put in one of their best displays under Clarke to defeat Ukraine 3-0, especially the second half.

Ireland need to win to stand any chance of topping the group.

Match details

Who: Scotland v Ireland

What: UEFA Nations League B Group 1

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Scotland face Ireland at Hampden Park on Saturday evening. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

When: Saturday, September 24. Kick-off 7.45pm

Referee: Sandro Schaerer (Switzerland)

How to watch

Unlike the Ukraine game on Wednesday, the Ireland fixture is not available to watch for free. The Hampden Park meeting is being broadcast on Premier Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Last meeting

It is a game everyone involved with Scotland will want to forget. Just ten days after losing to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off in the summer, Steve Clarke’s side were humbled 3-0 in Dublin. Scotland found themselves 2-0 down within the first 30 minutes with goals from Alan Browne and Troy Parrott before Michael Obafemi completed the rout after the interval. It was one of the worst performances during Clarke's tenure.

Team news

Scotland, already without Andy Robertson, will be without Nathan Patterson after the Everton star picked up a nasty injury in the win on Wednesday. David Turnbull has also withdrawn from the squad. Former Hibs ace Josh Doig and St Mirren centre-back Declan Gallagher have both been called up.

Andrew Omobamidele is missing for the visitors. Of the team which started the 3-0 win in June the only player not in the squad is goalkeeper .Caoimhín Kelleher

Anything else?

“We weren’t at it that day,” he said. “There are no excuses.

“Now we have to put that right at the weekend and show what we are about. They will have seen that result against Ukraine and they will be worried.