Scotland 'owe' Ireland after 3-0 drubbing as Che Adams talks goals and being poleaxed

One of the lowest points during Steve Clarke’s tenure arrived in the summer when, just ten days after losing in the World Cup play-off to Ukraine, the team were well and truly beaten 3-0 in Dublin putting the rest of the Nations League campaign in jeopardy.

That afternoon against Stephen Kenny’s men was so unlike what the Scotland fans now expect. The team lacked energy and organisation. There was no goal threat and plenty of defensive uncertainty.

It is therefore no surprise Che Adams believes Scotland “owe” Ireland, following a hugely encouraging and dominant 3-0 win over Ukraine.

“We weren’t at it that day,” he said. “There are no excuses.

“Now we have to put that right at the weekend and show what we are about. They will have seen that result against Ukraine and they will be worried.

“We owe Ireland now from the summer. It is going to be a good game and I’m excited for it.”

He added: “We are good enough now to put teams under pressure. That is what the gaffer has told us to do.

Scotland's Che Adams sees a second half header saved during the 3-0 win over Ukraine at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“Bring more pressure to the opposition and we definitely stood on more [to Ukraine] in the second half and caused them issues.”

Thankfully for Clarke and Scotland, Adams was left with no lasting effects following a robust challenge from Ukraine centre-back Valeriy Bondar. Such a body check on the cusp of half-time wouldn't have looked out of place in Gladiators. Watching it back you can't help but wince.

Adams was more frustrated with not getting on the score sheet.

"I can’t even remember," he said of the challenge. ”All I know is that I was through on goal. I’m alright. The most important thing was winning and I thought we played very well.

“Looking back I definitely should have had one goal. Then Lyndon came on and scored two and that is just the way football is. He played very well.