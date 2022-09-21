Why Scotland winning their Nations League group is huge - 3 benefits including Euro 2024 boost, draw details

The draw for the tournament in Germany will take place on Sunday, October 9 in Frankfurt and what happens across the next week in the Nations League will determine the seeding for which pots countries go into.

Scotland take on Ukraine at Hampden Park this evening, the first of a triple header which includes a return match with the Ukrainians in Poland with a home clash against Ireland in the middle.

Winning the group will prove huge on a number of levels for Steve Clarke’s men.

Firstly, it ensures promotion to League A which will likely see the country face at least one of Europe’s elite in the next version of the competition. More importantly, however, it means if Scotland fail in qualification for Euro 2024 they will get a second shot via the play-offs.

The twenty teams who finish first and second in the ten groups will join Germany in qualifying for the tournament. The final three placings will be made up of the winners of three separate play-offs involving teams who are in League A, B and C in the Nations League.

Winners of the Nations League groups in Leagues A, B and C automatically qualify for the play-offs. If they qualify via the Euro 2024 route their place will go to the next best placed team in the relevant Nations League section.

Confusing? Slightly. However, if Scotland were to win their group ahead of Ukraine, Ireland and Armenia they would be a Pot 2 team for the Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

The draw for Euro 2024 takes place in October. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for DFB)

That would put Steve Clarke's side in a position of real strength to grab one of the top two spots in their group to qualify automatically. On paper they should get an easier group than if they were in Pot 3.