Full details ahead of England v Sweden in the quarter-final of the Women’s Euro 2025.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England face a highly-anticipated clash with Sweden this week as the Women’s Euros enter the quarter-final stage of the competition.

The Lionesses have bounced back in emphatic fashion following their opening game defeat to France, storming into the last eight of the competition with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and a 6-1 thrashing of Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Sweden provide a whole new challenge for Sarina Wiegman’s side, having won all three of their opening games - including a 4-1 hammering of Germany - to sail in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Want to catch every minute of the Women’s Euro 2025 clash between England and Sweden? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch live:

Can England make it all the way to the Women’s Euros final for the second tournament in succession? | Getty Images

England Women vs Sweden Women match details

Date and Time: Thursday 17 July 2025. Kick-off: 8pm UK time.

Thursday 17 July 2025. Kick-off: 8pm UK time. Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland.

England Women vs Sweden Women TV channel

The game has been chosen for live broadcast on BBC One. Coverage of the game will begin at 7pm, with Gabby Logan hosting the pre and post-game show.

England Women vs Sweden Women live stream

The game is available to stream via BBC iPlayer, for those subscribed to the service. Details of how to sign up to the service are available here. England Women’s quarter-final clash will also be streamed live on the BBC Sport Website.

Global coverage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Canada: TSN+, TSN4, TSN1

TSN+, TSN4, TSN1 Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, tabii, NRK1, TV3 Denmark

Viaplay Denmark, tabii, NRK1, TV3 Denmark Germany: DAZN Germany, Sky Go, sportschau.de, WOW, tabii, Das Erste, DAZN1 Germany

DAZN Germany, Sky Go, sportschau.de, WOW, tabii, Das Erste, DAZN1 Germany Greece: tabii, ERT 2

tabii, ERT 2 Italy: RaiPlay, tabii, RAI Sport 1

RaiPlay, tabii, RAI Sport 1 Netherlands: tabii, NPO 1, VRT Canvas, Canal+ Netherlands

tabii, NPO 1, VRT Canvas, Canal+ Netherlands Norway: NRK Sport, NRK TV, tabii, NRK1

NRK Sport, NRK TV, tabii, NRK1 Pakistan: FanCode

FanCode Palestine: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English Poland: sport.tvp.pl, Canal+TV, P Sport App, tabii, TVP Sport

sport.tvp.pl, Canal+TV, P Sport App, tabii, TVP Sport Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV1

Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV1 Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English Spain: RTVE Play, Movistar+fuboTV, Españatabii, TDP

RTVE Play, Movistar+fuboTV, Españatabii, TDP Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, SVT Play, Discovery+, tabii, SVT 1, NRK1

Viaplay Sweden, SVT Play, Discovery+, tabii, SVT 1, NRK1 Switzerland: Blue SportSRF Play, Sunrise TV Das Erste, ORF eins, RAI Sport 1, TDPRSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Blue SportSRF Play, Sunrise TV Das Erste, ORF eins, RAI Sport 1, TDPRSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport Ukraine: Megogo, MEGOGO Football 1

Megogo, MEGOGO Football 1 USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViXFOX Sports App, FOX Network

England Women vs Sweden Women highlights

Highlights of every Women's EURO 2025 match, including England vs Sweden, are available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport app following the match.

England Women vs Sweden Women team news