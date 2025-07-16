What channel is England v Sweden on? TV, live stream and highlights details for Women's Euro quarter-final
England face a highly-anticipated clash with Sweden this week as the Women’s Euros enter the quarter-final stage of the competition.
The Lionesses have bounced back in emphatic fashion following their opening game defeat to France, storming into the last eight of the competition with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and a 6-1 thrashing of Wales.
However, Sweden provide a whole new challenge for Sarina Wiegman’s side, having won all three of their opening games - including a 4-1 hammering of Germany - to sail in the knockout stages of the tournament.
Want to catch every minute of the Women’s Euro 2025 clash between England and Sweden? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch live:
England Women vs Sweden Women match details
- Date and Time: Thursday 17 July 2025. Kick-off: 8pm UK time.
- Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland.
England Women vs Sweden Women TV channel
The game has been chosen for live broadcast on BBC One. Coverage of the game will begin at 7pm, with Gabby Logan hosting the pre and post-game show.
England Women vs Sweden Women live stream
The game is available to stream via BBC iPlayer, for those subscribed to the service. Details of how to sign up to the service are available here. England Women’s quarter-final clash will also be streamed live on the BBC Sport Website.
Global coverage
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Canada: TSN+, TSN4, TSN1
- Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, tabii, NRK1, TV3 Denmark
- Germany: DAZN Germany, Sky Go, sportschau.de, WOW, tabii, Das Erste, DAZN1 Germany
- Greece: tabii, ERT 2
- Italy: RaiPlay, tabii, RAI Sport 1
- Netherlands: tabii, NPO 1, VRT Canvas, Canal+ Netherlands
- Norway: NRK Sport, NRK TV, tabii, NRK1
- Pakistan: FanCode
- Palestine: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
- Poland: sport.tvp.pl, Canal+TV, P Sport App, tabii, TVP Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV1
- Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
- Spain: RTVE Play, Movistar+fuboTV, Españatabii, TDP
- Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, SVT Play, Discovery+, tabii, SVT 1, NRK1
- Switzerland: Blue SportSRF Play, Sunrise TV Das Erste, ORF eins, RAI Sport 1, TDPRSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport
- Ukraine: Megogo, MEGOGO Football 1
- USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViXFOX Sports App, FOX Network
England Women vs Sweden Women highlights
Highlights of every Women's EURO 2025 match, including England vs Sweden, are available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport app following the match.
England Women vs Sweden Women team news
The Lionesses have a fully fit squad going into the quarter-final clash with Sweden, with Wiegman expected to keep faith with the side that started England’s final two group games. Aggie Beever-Jones will be knocking on the door for a start though, having scored her first goal at a major tournament off the bench in Sunday’s 6-1 victory against Wales.
