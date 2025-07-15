The UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 is now well underway in Switzerland, with the quarter-finals of the competition on the horizon for the remaining eight nations.

Reigning champions England had a stuttering start against France, but have stormed back to set up a clash with Sweden in the last eight, who themselves have been mightily impressive themselves with three wins from three.

World Cup winners Spain have ensured their pre-tournament tag of favourites has not been unjustified, soaring through the group stages with three wins, scoring an astonishing 14 goals in the process, while France have proven their are a team to keep a close eye on after winning the ‘group of death’ comfortably, ahead of England and the Netherlands.

But who are the favourites to win the UEFA Women’s Euros this summer? Here are the latest odds for the Women’s Euros 2025 - including England, Spain and France*.

1 . Switzerland - 66/1 The host nations are the rank outsiders after making the quarter-finals via a last minute strike against Finland.

2 . Norway - 28/1 They've won all three of their games so far, and have a star studded frontline. That said, the bookies believe they're outsiders to go all the way.

3 . Italy - 25/1 Viewed as many people's dark horses, the Italians have made it the knockouts for the first time in many a tournament. Can they go all the way, though?