How to watch England vs Latvia on TV, including full streaming details.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England will aim to secure back-to-back wins under new head coach Thomas Tuchel this evening as they welcome Latvia to Wembley in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The ex-Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund boss enjoyed a comfortable win against Albania in his first game in charge, with goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane either side of the break helping them to a routine 2-0 win at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first time the two nations have ever met in their history, Latvia head to the English capital buoyed by a victory of their own, after beating Andorra 1-0 at the Estadi Nacional in the opening game of their qualification campaign, though England remain huge favourites to win the game.

Ahead of the game, German boss Tuchel said he hopes fans can begin to see glimpses of how England would play under his management, telling the media: “I cannot tell you how long it takes. I'm very impatient myself so hopefully we'll see glimpses or maybe a full match tomorrow [against Latvia], who knows? The most important thing is everyone is open to adapting and everyone is excited and puts the effort in, then we'll trust the process.

“It was a very intense week because you want to squeeze everything into the eight or nine days you have the players. Then you have to accept reality that at some point it can also be too much, which is why we gave them a day to breathe yesterday. It's very, very intense - it feels like a training camp, a pre-season in club football and then we're back to observing and keeping contact with the players until June."

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch live and full streaming details:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Tuchel is England's first German coach (Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

England vs Latvia match details

England host Latvia on Monday 24 March 2005, with the game taking place at Wembley Stadium, London. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

England vs Latvia TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on ITV/STV, with host Mark Pougatch joined by both Roy Keane and Ian Wright in the studio. Pre-match build up begins at 7pm.

England vs Latvia live stream

If you’re hoping to catch all the action live via your laptop, mobile or tablet, then you will be able to stream the match via the the STV Player, or ITV X.

England vs Latvia referee and VAR

Tonight’s man in the middle will be Israeli referee Orel Grinfeeld, who will be assisted by fellow countrymen Roy Hassan and Yigal Frid. Ziv Adler is on VAR duties, with Daniel Bar Natan his assistant VAR referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England vs Latvia team news

There were two debutants in England’s win over Albania on Friday, with Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle United defender Dan Burn both making their debuts at the back for the Three Lions, and Tuchel is expected to keep faith in both players for tonight’s World Cup qualifier. Burn’s club teammate Anthony Gordon is ruled out of the game though, after picking up a knock at the end of Friday’s game. He’s been sent back to Newcastle for further treatment.