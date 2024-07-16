The Three Lions boss has called time on his eight-year tenure following Euro 2024 campaign

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Southgate has decided to stand down as manager of the England national team.

The 53-year-old released a statement on Tuesday morning announcing his intentions to step down from the role he has held with the English Football Association since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate's last match as England manager was Sunday's Euro 2024 final, which the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain in Berlin. He also guided the national team to the Euro 2020 final, losing on penalties to Italy at Wembley, and they also reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022.

He managed England for a total of 102 matches, winning 61 of them - a victory rate of 59.8 per cent. Bur despite being one of the most successful head coaches of his country in the modern era, Southgate faced mounting criticism from pundits and supporters due to the country's style of play, and it was widely expected that he would vacate his role at the end of this summer's European Championships.

Getty Images

Releasing a statement via the English FA website, Southgate wrote: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

"But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men’s manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks.

"I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

Getty Images

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

"We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.

"I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can.

"Thank you, England – for everything."

Getty Images

Speculation will now turn to who will replace Southgate as England manager. The early favourite with the bookmakers is ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter, with Eddie Howe, Lee Carsley, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel also high up in the betting. Former Rangers boss Michael Beale is a 40/1 outsider, with ex-Celtic and Spurs man Ange Postecoglou ranked at 50/1 alongside another Ibrox hero in Steven Gerrard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The English FA will now focus on appointing a successor for Southgate - they would have been fully aware of the high chance of change after the Euros. They are next in action in early September when they begin their Nations League B campaign against Republic of Ireland.

Chief executive Mark Bullingham paid tribute to Southgate with a lengthy statement on the FA's website. "On behalf of English football, I would like to pay tribute to Gareth Southgate and to Steve Holland for everything they have achieved," he wrote.

"Over the last eight years they have transformed the England men’s team, delivering unforgettable memories for everyone who loves the Three Lions. We look back at Gareth’s tenure with huge pride – his contribution to the English game, including a significant role in player development, and in culture transformation has been unique. However, it is his record of winning tournament games which is most extraordinary.

"In the 25 tournaments post 1966 before Gareth took charge, we had won seven knockout games. In his four tournaments we have won nine. So, in his eight years, he has won more games that really matter than in the previous 50 years.

AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And of course, we have had strong tournament performances throughout their tenure. We came so close to winning the EUROs in London and securing the first trophy for our men’s team for over 50 years – and came so close again in Berlin on Sunday.

Before Gareth, our longest time ranked in the top five in the world was seven months. In his tenure we have been ranked there for six years.

"Gareth has made the impossible job possible and laid strong foundations for future success. He is held in the highest regard by the players, the backroom team, by everyone at the FA and across the world of football.

"We are very proud of everything Gareth and Steve achieved for England, and will be forever grateful to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The process for appointing Gareth’s successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible. Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed.